The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 1 unveils the catalyst for Maggie and Negan's reunion

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 ended on a promising cliffhanger, reuniting Maggie with her son Hershel while Negan remained at the mercy of The Dama and The Croat in New York City. But will the advantages of methane be the catalyst that brings about a war between New Babylon and Manhattan?

Let's discuss the details of the season 2 premiere. SPOILERS BELOW!

Gaius Charles as Armstrong, Dascha Polanco as Narvaez - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Robert Clark/AMC

A call to New York City

Several months after the events of season 1, Maggie and her son Hershel have been mending their mother-son bond whilst taking care of Ginny, as per Negan's request. However, a surprise visit by Perlie and members of the New Babylon Federation arrives with an order that all eligible members are to enlist in the mission to obtain the methane from New York City.

Perlie attempts to win the citizens over, explaining how the methane can benefit the surviving world, but fails to convince them. When he fails, Lucia, a fellow marshal, uses fear by publicly executing a man via hanging to show what happens to those who run from their duties.

As per last season, Maggie and Perlie have kept Negan's survival a secret, as Maggie accomplished her task to save her son, and Perlie, who had a change of heart, must save face in order to keep his wife and kids safe back home. Maggie does not want to send her people into Manhattan, and makes Perlie an offer that she'll go in their place.

When Perlie makes this suggestion to Charlie Byrd, the governor of the New Babylon Federation, both she and Lucia are doubtful that Maggie can replace several able-bodied people. Without Perlie's knowledge, they decide to test Maggie by having her fight several walkers alone.

Wanting to go to New York, Ginny joins in the fight, and together they succeed. Hershel becomes enraged that Maggie is going back, still convinced she's placing her feud with Negan before her own son. But after a heartfelt moment between the two, Hershel is able to allow his mother to go without resentment.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Robert ClarkAMC

Negan's decision

Meanwhile, in New York City Negan has been locked in a cell eating cockroaches as punishment for declining The Dama's offer to be the leader he once was, with the plan to reunite all of Manhattan under one power. After putting up with his refusal for far too long, The Croat brings Negan to The Dama, who forces his hand by planning for his wife Annie and son Joshua to be redirected from their escape from New Babylon to Manhattan. With no choices left, Negan has to play the part once again.

The meeting is between several different groups, including Kim Coates' currently unnamed character (who we see indulging with others in walker cage fighting), who rule different areas of Manhattan surrounding Central Park. Central Park is deemed no man's land and is probably overrun with walkers.

Taking place inside an elegant cathedral, the groups meet, waiting for Negan to arrive fashionably late to conduct the meeting. Long story short, the groups need to band together in order to fight the New Babylon Federation, who intend to take the methane.

When one group leader begins giving Negan a hard time, The Croat provides Negan with the new and improved Lucille, which is able to spark and electrocute the leader, leaving him worse for wear. This seems to be enough to convince other group leaders, including Coates' character, who seems very impressed with Negan's showmanship.

But when the meeting is over, Negan promptly drops the new Lucille, with no love or affection for the weapon, dropping the confident persona in exchange for his true troubled, and forlorn state.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 1 review

Between the three spinoffs that were created after The Walking Dead concluded, TWD: Dead City remains my favorite. While it has been some time since season 1 concluded, just the opening credits and music alone remind me all over again why I enjoy this show so much.

Any sort of TWD fatigue is long gone the moment the new season started. While each spinoff has its pros and cons, there is something about Dead City that grips me immediately and keeps me invested until the season finale.

If you are able to get past the Maggie and Negan's feud, there is a story that feels completely separate from the flagship series. A post-apocalyptic Manhattan has been far more interesting than most places TWD and its spinoffs have ventured to.

Even The Dama, The Croat, and the soon-to-be-introduced groups that rule Manhattan are far more interesting than the Power of the Living from TWD: Daryl Dixon. It's cool to see how the rest of the world fares in this dark world, but there is something about Manhattan that makes more sense from a post-apocalyptic standpoint.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 releases new episodes Sundays on AMC.