The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 scores renewal, but there's a big change in store

When it comes to the greatest zombie series of all time, one title likely pops into your head instantly. It's none other than The Walking Dead. This iconic show continues to expand its undead universe with an ever-growing list of spinoffs. One of the more recent additions, The Walking Dead: Dead City, has just received some incredible news.

AMC has officially renewed the hit spinoff for a third season. The show's renewal comes shortly after the second season ended its run on June 22. However, the upcoming installment won’t just bring back the walkers. It’s also bringing a major change behind the scenes.

Eli Jorné, who developed the series and served as showrunner for its first two seasons, is stepping down. Taking his place is The Walking Dead veteran Seth Hoffman, who previously wrote key episodes of the main series. He also served as a co-executive producer on The Walking Dead.

This is a major shift that could have positive or negative effects on the zombie series. In the past, changes in showrunners on other shows have sometimes resulted in negative outcomes. For example, Killing Eve had a new showrunner for every season, which contributed to inconsistent storytelling and left some viewers feeling disconnected from the series’ original vision.

We're not saying The Walking Dead: Dead City will follow the same path, but such a significant change does bring uncertainty. However, we're going to remain hopeful that the show is in good hands with Hoffman. He did write some of the most memorable and critically acclaimed episodes of the original series.

Production on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is reportedly set to start this fall in Boston, Massachusetts. This marks a change in location from season 2, which was shot in Taunton, Massachusetts. The series centers around original The Walking Dead characters, Maggie and Negan, as they venture into a post-apocalyptic, walker-infested Manhattan to rescue Maggie’s kidnapped son.

Season 3 will see the duo attempting to put their troubled past behind them as they work together to build the first "thriving community" in Manhattan since the world fell apart. But when new turmoil erupts, the fragile hope they’ve sparked is thrown into jeopardy. Lauren Cohan returns as Maggie Greene, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprises his role as Negan.

This is all that's been revealed about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 so far. As new information starts rolling in, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on everything from casting announcements to plot details. Stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

Check out our recaps for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 below: