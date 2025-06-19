The Waterfront season 1 episode 4 recap: Grady makes a bloody first impression

This post contains spoilers from The Waterfront season 1 episode 4 from this point forward.

Following Harlan shockingly killing Sheriff Porter/Clyde/Owen in episode 3, The Waterfront season 1 episode 4 opens with Belle rushing to Harlan's side for damage control. Harlan thought he was having a cardiac event after the murder, but they race to action to stage Owen's death as an accident. They roll him under the car, place a tool in his hand, and drop they car on his head. Harlan "found" him like this.

The sheriff's funeral is an awkward occasion for those who know what they know. A lot of people are eyeing each other across the lawn. Before the reception, Harlan chats with Stevie (Austin Alexander), who accuses Harlan of killing Owen. Harlan denies the allegation and insists that Stevie set him up with a meeting with Grady. He's already making power moves. Cane is too, insisting that his mom tell his dad about the land deal to end the chaos.

After her affair with Wes, Belle seems to want to back out of the land deal either to preserve herself or prevent Harlan from finding out. Either way, she's prolonging their financial stress and Harlan's spiral toward violent crime. Cane again drinks with Jenna, but this time they're spotted by Peyton. She tries to connect with her husband with a public sex act and... he pushes her away. This isn't going to end well.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 104 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

Harlan gains a son and Cane loses a wife (for now)

Harlan already works to keep the new acting sheriff Drew Jr. (Andrew Call) in his pocket. He and Belle have an unfriendly reunion with a man named Emmett Parker (Terry Serpico), who they seem to have a past with in criminal activity. Cane talks to him outside, and he confirms that he worked with his dad and grandfather. He's still a mystery, but he doesn't seem like that kind of person you want to work with.

Cane spots Bree and Marcus talking to each other, but he can't hear that Marcus thinks that Cane's involved with killing the sheriff and the whole illegal mess. However, he can see Bree caressing the DEA agent's face clear as day. He confronts Bree about her relationship with Marcus and they hash it all out. Bree blames Cane for telling the truth on the stand after she burned her house down, which resulted in her losing custody of Diller. He yells at her about accountability and she hurls a ceramic dish at his head.

Somehow, Bree doesn't believe that their dad and mom would ever be involved in drug runs and murder after their grandfather was murdered. Cane tries to help her see that their family is broke and in deep hurt. If she were to implicate their family with Marcus, she wouldn't just be knocking Cane down a peg. She would be sealing her family's fate. He tells her that she needs to end her relationship with Marcus.

Belle breaks the news about Shawn to Harlan (this moment happens off camera, so we don't see Belle and Harlan's conversation or Harlan's reaction — a missed opportunity), but when Harlan speaks with Shawn, he's tender and open. Again, two things he isn't really with Cane and Bree. Speaking of Cane, he and Peyton argue in the morning, which leads to Peyton deciding to leave him and take Savannah to her parents' house.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Tony Demil as Raf, Topher Grace as Grady, Josh Crotty as Nate in episode 104 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

Topher Grace makes his debut as Grady

Harlan gives Shawn a tour of the fish house and invites him to stay in Havenport a little longer to get to know the family. Honestly, Shawn, run home now, take the bar exam, and live a peaceful life with your boyfriend! Cane meets with Wes to speak about the deal that fell through, and he realizes that the business deal didn't have anything to do with business. He doesn't understand why, but he likely will sooner than later.

Stevie summons Harlan to meet Grady (Topher Grace), and he journeys to his expansive compound off the beaten path. For a drug kingpin, Grady is much more exuberant and joyful than you'd expect, though that's probably just a tactic to lead with confidence and friendliness as manipulation. Grady shows Harlan his sheds full of opium and his farm fields where he will grow poppies and corn (to hide the drug crops).

Once again, Cane runs to Jenna, who shares that her own marriage is falling apart. He tells her that he probably won't be seeing her anymore because of his problems with Peyton. He nearly ends their visit with a parting kiss before she stops him. Bree also tries to break things off with Marcus, but he's fired up about new information he's pieced together. He believes Harlan is protecting Cane. What will Bree do?

Harlan and Grady shake on a deal that's on Harlan's terms, though Grady makes a real show of proving that he's actually the one that's in control. Grady puts Stevie on the spot to admit he was running his mouth about not being able to trust a Buckley, that he should take over for Owen/Porter, and that Harlan killed Owen. The negotiation gets heated and Grady proposes killing Stevie. Harlan tells Grady to let him go. As Stevie runs away, Grady's men shoot and kill him to bloody bits with a machine gun. Harlan made a deal with an actual devil.

