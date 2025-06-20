The Waterfront season 1 episode 6 recap: Grady fires a vicious warning shot

This post contains spoilers from The Waterfront season 1 episode 6 from this point forward.

After the shocking conclusion to episode 5, which found Marcus dead from an overdose and Cane finding Bree collapsed on the street, Bree wakes up worse for the wear in The Waterfront season 1 episode 6. Cane takes care of his sister as she struggles with the effects of her relapse and resulting withdrawal. She's concerned about what happened with Marcus, but for the time being, he's protecting her feelings.

While the Buckley siblings are basically on airplane mode for the day, Harlan and Belle hold down the fort at work. Grady continues to push Harlan to do things his way, presenting the topic in such a way that kindly implies that he doesn't have a choice. Harlan turns down Grady's invitation to go hunting, but Grady finds a willing hunting partner in Diller, who clearly never had the "don't get in a car with a stranger" talk from his parents.

Bree finally has the strength to get out of bed and talk with Cane. He tells her that motel housekeeping found him and it's ruled an overdose, though Bree insists that she killed him because she pushed him to relapse. She didn't intend for him to overdose. She only wanted to take photos as blackmail, but she blames herself for his death. It's a tough battle she's facing, but Cane's being understanding and brotherly to her. It's sweet!

Bree witnessed her grandfather's death

Oddly, Harlan's feeling lucky and like everything's going according to plan. It's short lived... Grady calls him and Belle from his hunting trip with Diller and panic sets in. The last place they want their grandson is on a hunting trip with a violent drug kingpin. Harlan's stressed about Cane and Bree being off the grid, but their morning together turns out to be even more beneficial to their relationship when Bree reveals the truth.

When she was a little girl, Bree witnessed their grandfather being killed. Cane only knows a fake version of the story that Bree was forced to tell. She wasn't asleep in her bed. She was hidden in a closet by their grandfather, but she could see through the door. She watched him being beaten, but remained silent and didn't move as instructed. It's another death she blames herself for since she didn't do anything. Cane suddenly understands the weight she carries and has been carrying all her life. They both cry and hold hands.

Annie Whitley from the bank, who Cane met with in the previous episode, delivers some papers to Belle, and she's immediately stressed when she reads them. Seems like whatever Cane had warned her about with Wes stealing their land came true. She meets with him and he denies any malice. He can't reverse the deal, there's nothing he can do. The ball's in her court, and it's up to her to pick it up and make a decision.

Diller gets shot while hunting with Grady

Harlan's hunting trip with Grady and Diller goes well until Grady accidentally shoots Diller while practicing hitting a moving target. It's an accident, but is it really? Cane, Bree, and Belle rush to the hospital, and Bree's able go back and see him, much to the frustration of Rodney and Georgina. Everyone can tell that Bree has been using. Who would have thought that Bree's only ally would be Cane? (I love their character development, though!)

When she walks out of the hospital, Belle runs into Grady arriving with a balloon for Diller. She's not hearing any of his forgiveness. She punches him in the face and one of his men grabs her. Shawn comes to her rescue and knocks out all of Grady's guys, proving he's an asset to their family. He has an inkling about what the Buckleys are up to based on public record from the past.

The stressful day ends with Cane running to Jenna's house for a reprieve, and he makes a decision he can't come back from. They have sex. Don't they know Peyton wasn't playing around with that threat? Harlan reads through the papers Belle gave him from the bank when he hears a noise in the fish house. He walks down from his office to find Grady and his men setting up a torture experience. Grady places jellyfish on Harlan's chest. Game, set, match!

