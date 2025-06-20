The Waterfront season 1 episode 7 recap: Winning the battle and waging war

This post contains spoilers from The Waterfront season 1 episode 7 from this point forward.

Lest we forget, the previous episode of The Waterfront ended with Grady using jellyfish to torture Harlan and keep him in line. Cane also made the decision to sleep with Jenna, and in the opening of the penultimate episode, he wakes up in her bed. But it's up an at 'em when he gets the call about his dad. Harlan and Belle are at odds over the land deal, and Harlan's dead set on killing Grady to solve all their problems.

Grady's breathing down their necks and he won't stop, which prompts Cane to finally ask his dad about Emmett Parker. The Parkers are drug dealers that the Buckleys used to work with when Harlan's dad was alive. In fact, Emmett Parker's father Jeb was the one responsible for Harlan's dad's murder. That's why he wants nothing to do with that family. But they're out of options, so Cane went ahead a set up a meeting.

After Diller's accident and Bree's apparent relapse, Rodney ambushes Bree with a drug screening. She refuses to take the test, even with her visitation rights hanging over her head, because she knows the screening will find drugs in her system. While everyone's on Bree's case, Harlan and Cane's ominous meeting with the Parkers goes well. They agree on a deal about drug runs and taking care of Grady. Problems solved?

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Brian Ashton Smith as Reggie, Lucas Hyde as Tim in episode 107 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

Grady kidnaps multiple Buckleys

Harlan and Belle still aren't seeing eye to eye about the land deal or the state of her marriage, especially since Belle comes clean about sleeping with Wes. Also not seeing eye to eye still are Bree and Rodney. Diller didn't come home the night before and Rodney can't find him. He blames Bree, but she doesn't know where he is. Rodney admits that Diller's mad about overhearing the possibility that they'll be moving to Virginia.

The potential move is news to Bree, but she focuses on finding her son. There are surprises all around, as Cane walks into one at the office. Grady delivered Emmett's men who tried to take him out to the fish house's office. Both of the men are bloody and dead with signs that read "nice try" written in blood hanging around their necks. Harlan gives Shawn a ride to work, but on the way, they're stopped by Grady's men and captured.

Meanwhile, Belle helps Cane deal with the dead men in their office. They close the fish house for the day under the guise of a gas leak so they can hide the bodies and clean the office. Cane sends Reggie and Tim to find Harlan and Shawn as Bree manages to track down Diller outside the fish house. They have an honest conversation, and Bree convinces him to return home with his dad. She probably wishes she drove him home because...

Bree finally learns the extent of the family business when she walks in on Belle wrapping the dead bodies in plastic sheets. She doesn't have much time to take in the gravity of what's happening. She just helps clean and finally has the honest conversation about the past she's needed to have with her mother. Harlan and Shawn are tied up on Grady's property as Grady reads Harlan the riot act and threatens Shawn's life. As Harlan agrees to his demands to save their lives, Cane joins Reggie and Tim for a rescue mission.

The trio sneaks onto Grady's property with weapons. Thinking quickly on his feet, Cane comes up with the plan to blow up the drug shed as a distraction. A shootout ensues that takes many lives, including Tim's. Cane, Harlan, Shawn, and Reggie make it off Grady's property alive, but their problems just got worse after angering Grady even more. Later that night, Bree goes outside to find Diller again, but she's kidnapped. The war's just starting!

Watch The Waterfront only on Netflix.

More recaps from Show Snob: