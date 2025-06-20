The Waterfront season 1 episode 8 recap: Do the Buckleys beat Grady?

This post contains spoilers from The Waterfront season 1 episode 8 from this point forward.

The battle between the Buckleys and Grady kicked off in the explosive (literally) penultimate episode of season 1, but The Waterfront season finale opens with Bree waking up on a mysterious yacht in the middle of the ocean. She's been taken with Grady and his men with no way to contact her family for help. Adding to her stress to make it out alive, she discovers Diller followed her onto the boat.

While taking a shower, Cane's paranoid when he hears a noise downstairs. He grabs a gun and races down to be surprise by Peyton's return. She's had enough and he finally tells her the truth about what's been going on with the family... and also his affair with Jenna. She's rightfully pissed and prepared to make good on her warning to Jenna. When she attempts to confront Jenna, she's disarmed by the revelation that Jenna's father died.

Harlan gets a phone call from Grady confirming that he's taken Bree. Grady wants Harlan to meet him alone and he'll hand over Bree unharmed. He's very specific about coming alone. Harlan receives coordinates and is determined to follow Grady's instructions, but Shawn comes up with a plan to sneak himself and Cane on Harlan's boat as backup. Meanwhile, Belle seems to get an idea for the future from Emmett.

The last battle with Grady

On the boat, Bree hides Diller in a closet (not unlike what happened with her in the past) as she meets with Grady for a meal. Bree proves to be a great thinker on her feet. She pretends to drink vodka in order to have a bottle near. She smashes the bottle on one of his men and grabs his gun. Very quickly, she gains control on the situation. She shoots the man in the leg and forces them to turn the boat around. Unfortunately, Diller's caught.

The situation backfires and intensifies. Both Bree and Diller are held at gunpoint, but Bree uses the wooden hanger she broke earlier to stab Grady's arm. He shoots her in the leg and his men toss her overboard. Diller quickly throws an inflatable life raft to her as the boat speeds away. She inflates the raft and removes her belt to tie around her thigh as a tourniquet. She's seemingly left for dead in the middle of the ocean.

Harlan meets up with Grady's boat, but the mood isn't as calm as it could have been. He surrenders himself and Grady's men check the boat. They don't find Cane and Shawn, who manage to sneak out of the hiding place to search for Bree, but when they come up short, they ambush Grady and his men. They're able to force Grady's men to surrender their guns and Shawn gets Diller to safety on the other boat. Another shootout ensues.

They're able to kill all of Grady's men, leaving Harlan and Cane to corner Grady at the bow of the boat. Grady taunts Cane about his fear to kill him. He hesitates at first, but Cane shoots Grady twice in the head, sending him overboard the ship and into the water. In the meantime, Bree struggles in the middle of the ocean, hallucinating about the night she watched her grandfather die. She's able to shoot the flare gun in the air.

Belle makes a dangerous new deal with Emmett

Bree's family saves her and gets her to the hospital in time to keep her alive. Harlan ensures a despondent Cane that he did the right thing in killing Grady in order to protect himself and his family. Even though Grady was a bad man, Cane still feels guilty about taking another life. Shawn appears to now be an official member of the Buckley family after getting his hands dirty in a way he never imagined.

It helps having the new sheriff in their pocket, as Drew informs Harlan that the boat has been scrubbed and they're in the clear. Harlan admits that he kept Cane from playing college football because he didn't want to run the family business alone, not that that's much comfort. Cane visits Jenna after Peyton spent the day helping her. Jenna turns him down, sending him back home to his wife. She's steely but agrees to take him back.

While the family still gathers around Bree in the hospital after her surgery, Belle receives a call to meet with Emmett to make their deal official. She has an opportunity to come clean to Harlan about her new move, but he's too calm now that everything's over. Only it's not. When Belle meets Emmett at the fish house, his men are beating Wes Benson. Now that she's in charge, he agrees to do anything she says. The Buckleys' trouble is far from over.

