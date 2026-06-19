The Way Home finale will feature a super-sized sendoff after failed attempt to save the show 

Hallmark Channel's time-travel show, The Way Home, is coming to an end on June 21, 2026. After three and a half years, fans will be saying goodbye to the Landrys, Augustines, and Goodwins. With many adventures and downfalls under their belts, they have one more episode to wrap all their storylines into a tidy bow.

After four incredible seasons, I’m so glad Hallmark signed off on an extended finale (94-minutes) to give fans the best possible ending. As season 4 has gone on, many storylines are still hanging unfinished. Not to mention episode 9 left our characters in life and death situations as midnight came and went in 1926.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I sat and stared at my screen as the credits rolled. After finding out what the network planned to do with the finale, I’m feeling a little more at ease about the finale episode.

The Way Home season 4. Photo: Chyler Leigh Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Chyler Leigh held out hope for The Way Home season 5

Chyler Leigh, who plays Kat Landry in The Way Home, told fans she, too, was holding onto hope that another streamer would revive their beloved show. Alas, they have been hearing that a season 5 and beyond wasn’t in the cards for them for quite some time. At the ATX TV Festival earlier this month, Leigh reminded fans that “A Landry never gives up hope.” Like the fans, our favorite Port Haven residents held out hope Netflix would be the one to pick up the show.

It turns out the cast and crew knew earlier on that the show was ending after four seasons. Although the show could have gone on with the number of storylines, the writers had to fit those ideas into one season.

She added, “We were told little grumblings here and there in the beginning,” she said. “And Alex and Heather — again our showrunners — and our writers, all of our writing team, they had to prepare almost two seasons in one. Just to kind of be able to see if they could put all the pieces together… They very much did… You will see.”

The Way Home. Photo: Evan Williams Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michael Tompkins

Will Netflix save The Way Home?

Fans can thank EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly for developing the show and moving from Netflix to Hallmark. So there’s no surprises fans and cast members held out hope that Netflix would want The Way Home to continue. At one time, “there was half of a half of a thought that Netflix” may save the show, according to the sources Television journalist, Matt Webb Mitovich, heard from during production of The Way Home season 4.

After Daly moved to Hallmark, bringing the show with her, the network launched it in January 2023. Along with Hallmark streaming the show on their channel, Netflix also houses the seasons after they air. Thanks to Netflix dropping the seasons, I found the show and fell in love. Despite Netflix streaming the hit show for its customers, Mitovich noted that “the window of opportunity has come and gone” for them to continue the show.

The Way Home season 4. Photo: Chyler Leigh Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

What’s in store for the season finale?

Thanks to the main cast and Matt Webb Mitovich, we have hope that the super-sized series finale does the series justice. Now, we’re days away from finding out the ending to our favorite show. Although it is leaving us, there’s still hope to find out all the answers we’ve been waiting for.

As Leigh said, the writers pushed two seasons into one. With the scripts super-sized, the network signed off on a 94-minute time slot. According to Mitovich, this extended slot “allowed for an extended edit and a more compelling conclusion.”

As we know, The Way Home is known for impactful writing and phenomenal acting. Now, all that comes down to the final minutes. At the end of episode 9, Evan Williams’ Elliot Augustine is in a life-threatening situation, but Williams’ thoughts on the finale give me hope. At the AXT TV Festival, Williams said, “As far as the season coming to an end and the show coming to an end, I couldn’t be prouder of the way that we have brought it all together,” he said. “And I know that the writers, they put their blood and sweat and tears into it and did their absolute best… All of the cast and crew feel the same way.”

The final episode of The Way Home airs on Hallmark Channel on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET