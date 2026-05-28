The Way Home season 4 episode 6 recap: The Auggie Boys and Tessa

The closer we get to the end of the season, the sadder I get. I’m not ready to say goodbye to Port Haven and all its adventures. Yet, I’m also excited to see what answers lay ahead. We know that there’s much more information to be shared and fun to be had.

Episode 5 didn’t waste any time letting us know how Del was or Nick’s fate. I’m so thankful they didn’t keep us waiting. Seeing Alice find Del made my heart squeeze. Especially when she thought she had lost her to the injuries. Between Elliot and Alice, Jacob returned home to wake his mother from her memories. Meanwhile, Nick survived his trip to the 1920s by the skin of his teeth after a fight with the Auggie boys. We ended with Elliot searching through Fern’s publications for any signs of his mother. For his sake, I hope he’s close to undercovering something.

The Way Home. Photo: Spencer MacPherson | Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Jacob’s settling in

Jacob grooming and saddling Stormy is a heartwarming way to start the episode. After so much time away, seeing him sink back into farm life and riding Stormy up to Danny makes all the waiting worth it. They make amends and agree to Jacob helping on the farm again even though he’s not ready to fully commit to staying in one place yet.

Jacob’s uncertainty about staying makes things weird between him and Del. He and Kat are left at the table alone, and she wastes no time confronting him. He counters it by letting the letters' situation drop. They worry it’ll start again as he stays. They mend things as they clink their glasses.

Del and Alice finally talk about her trip to 1979. Alice feels so bad for all that Del has lost, but Del reminds her not to take on her grief and experiences as her own. It was a lot even for her. Now, she has to wonder if she’ll end up in the house alone or if Jacob will stay this time.

Stormy still stays away from Del, huffing at her as she tries to talk to him and step near him. She tries again, but Stormy ends up almost taking her out when he rushes towards her. Feeling defeated, she goes in and talks to Jacob about losing her touch and Stormy’s trust. She doesn’t want Jacob to gain Stormy’s trust in case he leaves. Again, Del tries to win Stormy’s trust as Jacob watches from the porch. Finally, after many attempts, he comes up to her. My heart cheers for the bond she has with her horse.

Jacob runs out as he sees KC looking in the cafe window and chases after her. He runs into the woman from the bar, and they remember each other. We finally learn her name is Abby, and she’s from Port Haven. She says yes to him buying her a coffee. When they enter the cafe, we learn she’s Max’s older sister, here to launch the vineyard. Max tries to ruin his sister’s attraction to Jacob by telling her about the vineyard fire. Alice rushes Max out as he’s yelling they’re over it and it’s okay now. They sour their coffee date as she leaves as well. Poor Jacob.

Jacob runs into KC in the barn loft as she tells him she’s crashing there since the pond won’t take her home. As they are talking, Abby walks up and calls out to Jacob, saying she can see him in the light. He pokes his head out the window (much like Elliot used to do) and settles things with Abby. When he goes to leave, KC is gone. I wonder if she finally saw what she needed to see.

The Way Home. Photo: Sadie Laflamme-Snow | Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Alice’s last day adventures

Elliot is still shifting through Fern’s publications and jotting down notes like a mad man.

Alice decided to drive to New York rather than fly. So, as college kids’ moms do, she’s overbought. Kat tries to call Elliot with no response as it shows him finding something. Thankfully, he did show up to dinner, but he’s preoccupied and calls it a night.

Max fumbles talking to Jacob as he picks up Alice for their last-day adventure scavenger hunt around Port Haven. Max made a plaque for his and Alice’s table, where they played chess. It will forever be theirs no matter how far they go—I love their friendship. A heartfelt moment in the barn loft looks like it almost becomes romantic until Max pulls out another clue and hurries off.

As they are trying to leave, Alice makes an excuse to go back to the barn loft when she sees KC luring in the shadows. KC holds firm that she can’t tell Alice how things work out, much like Alice couldn’t tell Elliot or Colton. So, she assures her that she needs to follow her gut, and hopefully she’ll get what she wants.

Alice and Max are having a great time lying on the hood of his car at the Cove when their conversation turns serious. She worries that she isn’t ready to go to college and maybe isn’t ready to leave Port Haven at all. Max lays into her about being disappointed in her, probably leaving a small-town life that never goes anywhere when she’s meant for more. His “pep talk” only makes her want to walk home. He convinces her to get in the car so he can take her home. Man, that was hard to watch.

The Way Home. Photo: Chyler Leigh, Bianca Melchior | Credit: ©2026 Hallmark

1920s bring danger

Elliot hides the newspapers behind a couch pillow and lets Kat in, pressing a kiss to her lips to distract her. But that only lasts so long as she confronts Elliot about her moving in and he assures her he’s ready for her and all her clothes to be everywhere.

As she fusses with the couch pillow, she finds the newspaper. He quickly explains he wanted to read Fern’s column after everything that’s been happening. With Kat’s help, Elliot connects the 1970s clues to the 1920s fortune teller at Grayson’s party. They discover that the minute is now that Tessa will be in danger when she arrives back in town.

Kat has to push down her regret for not meeting Tessa on her first visit and save her now with the information she knows. Elliot reminds Kat to not worry about him and that he loves her. Kat counters that by telling him everything will be fine and they will bring Mom home. Hand in hand, they jump into the pond, hoping to reach Tessa in time.

As Kat and Elliot walk into the circus, she has memories of failing to save Jacob. But Elliot assures her that this time they’ll save his mom. When they realize the tents are all the same, they see Grayson and the Auggie boys. Elliot reveals that Little Mo is his great-grandfather before he turns into a wanna-be gangster. Kat goes one way while Elliot goes another. He winds up in a fight with his relatives. It ends with a good punch to the nose and Cliff coming in to seemingly save the day.

They find Fern, who wonders why she’s here, and tell her she doesn’t know everything. She tries to convince Fern that Tessa is in danger and the Auggie boys are contained so they can get to them first, but Grayson reveals that he sprung the Auggie boys, which sends Kat and Elliot running to find Tessa first. All parties are gathered in the tent to watch Tessa’s fortune-telling show when Kat volunteers to have her palm read, keeping Elliot from going on stage.

Kat whispers about who she is and calls Tessa by name, finally getting through to her. Yet when Elliot and Kat go backstage to meet her, all they find is her cloak. As they worry they won’t save her, Kat remembers what Nick said about all the illegal things happening in Port Haven. They head to the Cove like their lives depend on it, which they kind of do.

Although it looks like Tessa is being dragged to the boat, she shots a gun into the air and then points it at Kat. Elliot runs out and tells Tessa that he is her son. Yet, that only rewards him with a hit to the head and Kat screaming. Here I thought ending an episode with Kat locked in jail was the worst one. This one topped it.

The next episode of The Way Home airs on Hallmark Channel on May 31 at 9/8c.