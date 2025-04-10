The Wheel of Time season 3 finale is coming soon (but it shouldn't be)

There's only one episode of The Wheel of Time season 3, and it's coming to Prime Video very soon.

Wouldn't it be great if that wasn't the case, though? The Wheel of Time season 3 just premiered on Prime Video on March 13. It's only been running for five weeks, and the finale is right around the corner. It's not fair, and it doesn't make any sense.

When is The Wheel of Time season 3 finale?

The Wheel of Time season 3 finale will be released on Prime Video at 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 17. The finale is the eighth episode of the season. Each season of The Wheel of Time is only eight episodes, which is a problem I'd like to talk more about shortly.

We still don't know the episode title of the season finale yet, but I have a feeling it's going to be a good one. Everything is setting up for a major showdown in the season 3 finale for Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), and the rest of these great characters.

Why The Wheel of Time season 3 needs to be longer

After The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 7, "Goldeneyes," aired on Thursday, April 10, fans are definitely bummed to only have one more episode to watch this season. While this season is building toward an epic conclusion, it's simply not enough. We need more Wheel of Time episodes in each season.

This is not a new idea! You can take a spin on Reddit back to when the series premiered, and fans were basically begging for more episodes in a season. While the broadcast model's 22-episode seasons might not even be enough to cover this expansive world and story, a modest 10 episodes feels like the sweet spot for The Wheel of Time seasons. Spread the season out over two and a half months with weekly episode releases, and we're cooking.

There's just not enough time in an eight-episode season to set up this story for success. I love it; don't get me wrong. There's not enough time to spend with all 15 or 20 important characters. Under the current structure, we get brief check-ins with characters from time to time. Important characters, like Egwene (Madeleine Madden), have basically been relegated to the sidelines.

Wouldn't it be amazing to explore more of Tanchico and the Aiel Waste? Don't we want to learn more about the Forsaken? We're getting these little snippets spread out over eight episodes, but it doesn't amount to much screentime, not with a sprawling story like this. We have so many characters in different locations.

Imagine Rafe Judkins and the team had two more hours (or even more) to explore this rich lore, to build out this world even more, to spend more time with the characters we all love so much. That's a much better product.

Of course, it's more expensive, but are we seriously concerned that -- checks notes -- Jeff Bezos and Amazon don't have the money to make a few more episodes of The Wheel of Time? We're talking about Amazon spending a few more million per season to make an already outstanding product even better.

Instead, The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 8, will be the season finale. It's airing on Thursday, April 17. We'll be staying up to watch it live like many fans around the United States and world. I can't wait to see how it all shakes out. Then, I just need Amazon to stop messing around and renew The Wheel of Time for season 4. And, please, please, please make it 10 episodes (or more!).