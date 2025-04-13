The Wheel of Time season 4 gets promising update from series star

As The Wheel of Time season 3 nears its conclusion, fans are growing increasingly anxious about the future of Prime Video’s hit fantasy show – and for good reason.

For the first time in the show’s history, The Wheel of Time has not been renewed in advance which is a major change of pace for the show. Prime Video renewed the show for a second season before the series had even premiered, then handed out an early renewal again ahead of season 2’s premiere when it announced season 3 had been ordered during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July 2022.

Surprisingly, we’re now heading into the final episode of The Wheel of Time season 3, and Amazon has yet to make any formal announcement regarding the future of the show. This has fans understandably worried about the show’s future, but it seems star Rosamund Pike remains optimistic about the show’s renewal odds and that Amazon will recognize how special the show truly is.

“Well, we hope,” Pike told WTHR in a recent interview when asked about The Wheel of Time’s future. “It’s in the hands of Amazon at the moment. They haven’t yet greenlit Season 4. It’s a big show for them, but as I keep saying, there’s no other property like ‘The Wheel of Time’ out there available. There are very few of these truly global fantasy IPs, and Amazon and Sony are incredibly lucky to have this one.”

As Pike explained, the show has just reached the point of adapting the fourth book in Brandon Sanderson’s Wheel of Time book series, which just so happens to be when the franchise began to find its footing among readers and hit its stride. The hope for Pike is that the show will get the chance to continue in its own journey, getting the chance to adapt the stories the show hasn’t yet gotten to.

“I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it, and our actors deserve it.”

It is a bit interesting that Amazon hasn’t ordered a fourth season yet, as fans remain highly invested in the show. The season 3 premiere racked up 534 million minutes, up from the 515 million minutes pulled in by the season 2 premiere back in 2023. The show has also been the No. 1 Amazon show in over 20 countries worldwide, proving that the series is showing no signs of slowing down.

There is also the fact that there is plenty of source material still to be adapted. As Pike pointed out, the show has just begun pulling from the fourth book in the series, which contains 14 novels. So it would seem that there should be many more seasons' worth of content for Amazon to adapt.

Could the lack of a renewal be connected to Amazon possibly working out a multi-season renewal that could help streamline the turnaround time between seasons? That would certainly be a reasonable explanation for why Amazon hasn’t renewed the series as a multi-season renewal could help prevent the longer breaks between seasons, which has been the biggest complaint among fans. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking on our part as we’d love to see The Wheel of Time renewed for more than one season, but at this rate, we’ll just be happy to get a fourth season!