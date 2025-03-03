The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 reveals Kate's hidden truth (recap and review)

This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 from this point forward.

When I watched The White Lotus season 3 episode 3, I immediately knew which scene would capture the overwhelming essence of the cultural moment and have everyone talking. The series has a way of perfectly mirroring reality in its own surreal way and sparking conversation. Thanks to Leslie Bibb's character Kate, the series tapped into the tense division in American politics.

In the previous episode, everyone was loving the gossip sessions between Kate (Leslie Bibb) and her friends Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Laurie (Carrie Coon). The group of three friends had divided into pairs to talk behind the other's back, with Kate being the one constant in both pairings. This week, she gets a taste of her own medicine when she becomes the subject of the gossip.

During dinner in episode 3, the friends catch up on their lives. Kate reveals that even with her move to Austin, she still attends church with her family. Jaclyn and Laurie are surprised by this information considering that she has relocated to a state known for its conservatism and right-leaning politics. Kate insists that her new community has wonderful families. She seems to listen and not judge.

Michelle Monaghan in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 | Courtesy of WBD Press

The White Lotus expertly navigates 2025 politics

Well, Jaclyn and Laurie are listening and pretty obviously judging. They find it hard to believe that she could be so comfortable in that environment, which leads Kate to reveal that her husband, Dave, is a Republican and she's an Independent. When asked point blank if she voted for President Trump, Kate's reaction doesn't quell Jaclyn and Laurie's fears about their friend's politics. The response she gives pretty much reveals her vote, much to the shock of the table.

The entire scene is a masterclass from the technical aspects of writing, acting, and camerawork to managing to tap into the current climate of 2025 with a scene that was written in 2022 and filmed before the 2024 presidential election. These conversations are really happening and causing friction in various relationships. Even though it seems like Mike White takes a stance, since two of the characters share the same view, he's presenting an honest representation of our reality.

Last week, viewers were loving Kate and her messy gossiping ways, but the tide might turn ever so slightly on her after the big reveal of where she stands politically. She's a fascinating character because she's a person we have all likely met (and no, I won't elaborate). Bibb should be in contention for the Emmys next year for the masterful nuance and reaction she's able to bring to the season's most interesting and complicated character — and that's saying something.

After dinner, Jaclyn and Laurie discuss Kate's political secret outside, which Kate can't help but hear while trying to sleep. For the first time, we get a glimpse at Kate without her guard up. There's no laborious smile plastered on to keep the peace for the girls' getaway. She's no trying hard. She's hearing her friends talk about the real her, not an the image she puts out into the world, and she doesn't like it. Again, she's complicated. Who knows what she's really even thinking?

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 | Courtesy of WBD Press

What else happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3?

Besides the juicy gossip between the season's most dysfunction friend group, The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 had a bit more going on for the other guests that continues building our suspicion about who won't make it out of the season alive. For starters, Chelsea's put in yet another life or death situation, but this time it's much more touch and go.

Rick's starting to crash out as his past and present clash. He appears to lie about being a film producer (maybe he is?) and approaches Sritala about a meeting in Bangkok. When he leaves the hotel to buy weed, Chelsea joins him. They end up at a snake show, and Rick's laced weed makes him paranoid and moved to free the snakes. A cobra bites Chelsea, and even though its venom is fatal, she makes it through the situation alive.

As Gaitok stresses about his job after the robbery, Timothy continues to spiral about what's going down for him professionally and his imminent arrest. He decides to force his family to go technology free as recommended and starts popping Victoria's pills. Meanwhile, Saxon has decided this vacation will be Superbad and he wants to get Lochlan laid. Lochlan learns from his posture correction session that he's in defensive mode and protecting himself with his "female side." Hmmm...

But things get interesting when Belinda's realization about "Gary" from last week's episode results in her politely asking if he's who she thinks he is. Of course, he denies that he's the Greg who was married to Tanya, and based on what Chloe and Chelsea chatted about by the pool, he spun some lies about Tanya to Chloe, too. Something tells me Belinda won't be satisfied by his answer, and she shouldn't be!

New episodes of The White Lotus season 3 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.