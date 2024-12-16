The White Lotus season 3 release date finally confirmed (plus watch the first teaser!)
By Cody Schultz
The countdown is officially for the new season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama The White Lotus! After teasing that the upcoming season would arrive sometime in February 2025, HBO has officially confirmed season 3 will kick off just a few days after Valentine’s Day with a return date of Feb. 16, 2025!
New episodes will be released weekly at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights following the show’s Feb. 16 premiere date and if the first trailer is any indication, fans are in for yet another wild ride this season.
Season 3 will move the action to Thailand following the exploits of a new group of guests and the employees who work at the exclusive Thai resort serving as the backdrop of the season. As in past seasons, the overall story will be rather condensed in its timeline with the events of season 3 taking place across the span of a week.
As in its first two seasons, HBO has lined up a truly all-star-level cast for the third season. Among those checking into season 3 are Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan as Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn, three friends on a girls' trip; Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood as Rick and Chelsea, a rugged man with a chip on his shoulder and his younger girlfriend; Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, a wealthy businessman and his wife who are joined by their three kids Saxon, Piper, and Lachlan played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola; Lek Patravadi as Sritala, one of the owners of The White Lotus and the visionary behind its wellness program; Lalisa Manobal as Mook, one of the health mentors for guests; and Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok as The White Lotus security guard.
Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris are also on board to join the cast in season 3.
One name who sadly won’t be back for the new season is Jennifer Coolidge who is sadly sitting this season out, making season 3 the first that will be without Coolidge, who delivered Emmy-winning performances in the show’s first two seasons.
Coolidge’s exit isn’t surprising given the events of season 2, but it’s going to be interesting to see who in the new cast of actors joining the show in season 3 will emerge as the season’s breakout performer. If the trailer for the season is any indication, we’re going to bet on Parker Posey as Posey’s character who quickly stole our attention in the new trailer for the season quipping about having to drink herself to sleep after someone stole her Lorazepam.
One familiar face fans will spot returning for this season is Natasha Rothwell who is back as Belinda, the spa manager who Coolidge's character Tanya took a liking too back in season 1. It turns out that the former spa manager of The White Lotus in Hawaii left the islands of Hawaii behind to transfer to the Thai resort as part of an exchange program. Our glimpse of Belinda in the trailer finds her optimistically hoping something good is going to come out of the change of scenery, but we have a bad feeling that won’t be the case knowing how things tend to go for guests and resort employees on the show…
Don't miss the return of The White Lotus on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 with the season 3 premiere at 9/8c!