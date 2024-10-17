There is no second episode of Grotesquerie tonight (Oct. 16)
By Sandy C.
The seventh episode of FX’s Grotesquerie premieres on the night of Oct. 16. And after that intense finale, audiences will surely sit on the edge of their seat waiting for the second episode of the night. This has been our Wednesday night routine since the show debuted. Unfortunately, what follows Grotesquerie episode 7 this week is going to be a rerun.
Haven’t watched the latest episode of Grotesquerie? No worries! There are no spoilers ahead. But be sure to catch up on any episodes you may have missed on Hulu.
Ryan Murphy’s latest series, Grotesquerie, is set to feature a total of 10 episodes. The release format for this new series has been an odd one, to say the least. Two episodes have been dropping each Wednesday since its premiere on Sept. 25. This week, however, things are different. There is only one episode tonight, Oct. 16, and that’s episode seven. A rerun is what will follow tonight’s new chapter.
When are the last episodes of Grotesquerie coming out?
Next week, on Oct. 23, two episodes of Grotesquerie will premiere on FX (and stream the following day on Hulu): Episode 8 and Episode 9. Then, the finale will stream on Oct. 30, perfectly wrapping up the Spooky Season by being available to stream on Hulu on Halloween. Here’s a quick guide:
- Episode 7 is out on Oct. 16 only on FX (Oct. 17 on Hulu)
- Episode 8 is out on Oct. 23 only on FX (Oct. 24 on Hulu)
- Episode 9 is out on Oct. 23 only on FX (Oct. 24 on Hulu)
- Episode 10 is out on Oct. 30 only on FX (Oct. 31 on Hulu)
Grotesquerie stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Lois Tryon, a clever detective struggling to solve the case of serial killer Mr. Grotesquerie, who has been committing gruesome, violent murders around the city. With the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), Lois hopes to get to the bottom of things before more people are mercilessly murdered. The series also stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Courtney B. Vance, Raven Goodwin, Travis Kelce, and Lesley Manville.