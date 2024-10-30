There's only one episode of Grotesquerie on tonight (and it's a big one!)
By Sandy C.
Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie is on tonight, but this week’s episode is not like the others! Need more details? We’re here to help!
Grotesquerie has had one of the strangest release schedules we have seen in a while. On one hand, it’s easy to watch the FX series because it is part of Hulu. So if you’re not able to tune in to episodes when they air on FX (which is Wednesday nights), you can always wait to stream the episodes on Hulu the following day. Not to mention, FX dropped two episodes in one night (for the most part), and I don’t know about you, but staying up that late at night in the middle of the week is rough. That said, Hulu is my go-to when it comes to FX series.
However, keeping up with Grotesquerieˆs release schedule wasn’t always easy. The first season includes 10 episodes, with the first two dropping on its debut date, Sept. 25. We got two episode premieres most weeks with the exception of Oct. 16 and tonight.
That’s right, tonight, Oct. 30, we are only getting one episode of Grotesquerie. And it’s not just any episode, but the season 1 finale. It all ends tonight, folks! And honestly? Good riddance! I started off enjoying the series, but it lost me after a few episodes and then sent me out the door with that plot twist. How do you feel about Grotesquerie? Are you happy about the plot twist?
The Grotesquerie season 1 finae episode title has not yet been shared. Watch it on FX tonight, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET. And if you can’t make it, stream it on Hulu starting the morning of Oct. 31 – just in time for Halloween!
Grotesquerie stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Travis Kelce and others. At the time of this writing, it has not been renewed for a second season. Do you think it will become the next American Horror Story and feature a different story each season?