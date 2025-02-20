Things get personal for Amanda Seyfried's Mickey in Long Bright River trailer

The first trailer for Peacock’s Long Bright River promises some major drama for Amanda Seyfried hunting a serial killer!

Peacock has found a niche with limited series that often use a crime element. That promises some good drama for Long Bright River. It’s based on the 2020 novel by Liz Moore with all eight episodes set to drop on Peacock on Thursday, March 13.

The trailer sets the stage by focusing on Mickey Fitzpatrick, played by Amanda Seyfried. She’s a patrol cop who’s assigned to one of the rougher neighborhoods in Philadelphia, a place hard hit by the Opioid crisis. It gets worse when it appears a serial killer is at work.

For Mickey, this brings up some bad memories and is complicated by the disappearance of her sister, Kacey. Mickey’s search for her sister puts her in the killer’s path and may push her to extremes.

The trailer hints at the great action and a fine showcase for Seyfried. The actress broke out with roles in movie hits like Mean Girls and the cult classic Jennifer’s Body along with an Oscar nomination for Mank. In television, she starred in Veronica Mars and Big Love and recently earned an Emmy award for her role in the Hulu drama The Dropout.

The trailer hints at a dark ride for Seyfried and a gripping drama to boot.

What’s coming on Long Bright River?

Besides Seyfried, the cast boasts Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman. Showrunner and co-creator Nikki Toscano shared a statement on how the show tackles social issues alongside the main mystery.

“But perhaps what drew me in the most was the possibility of what this show could achieve in its ambition to upend stereotypes: of those born into poverty and addiction, of those engaging in sex work, of those who have been written off or marginalized after they’ve seemingly fallen through the cracks of their community, and finally, of those engaged in police work.”

Toscano singled out Seyfried for praise, promising a performance unlike anything she’s shown before.

“Strap yourself in – ‘cause this is Amanda like you’ve never seen her before – flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling. She puts every ounce of her soul onto the screen and her performance will break your heart.”

The trailer does show Seyfried as a bit rawer and more grounded than in past roles. The series looks to explore Mickey's relationship with her sister and fighting her superiors in hunting this killer and overcoming their doubts in her abilities.

It's clearly Seyfried's show with her front and center. That she delivers a good performance should be no shock given her talents, and that alone makes Long Bright River a must-watch when it hits Peacock.

Long Bright River premieres Thursday, March 13 on Peacock.