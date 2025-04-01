3 things to know about thriller series The Better Sister on Prime Video

Attention all thriller enthusiasts! Prime Video is set to release an exciting new thriller series that will instantly pique your interest once you discover all the details. It's titled The Better Sister, and we've shared all there is to know about it right below.

The announcement of this new series came in May 2024, revealing that Emmy nominees Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel would be starring together. This marks their first collaboration, so it'll be interesting to see how their dynamic plays out on screen. While Banks has taken on some serious roles in her career, she's most known for her work in comedy. You might've watched her in the comedy movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Fred Claus, Meet Dave, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Role Models, Our Idiot Brother and all three Pitch Perfect films. She most recently starred in the thriller flick Skincare. Besides The Better Sister, we'll see her next in the upcoming psychological thriller DreamQuil.

On the other hand, Biel is best known for previously starring as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven and as Cora Tannetti in The Sinner. Some of her other acting work includes roles in movies such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Rules of Attraction, Blade: Trinity, The A-Team, New Year's Eve and Total Recall. Her most recent project was starring as Candy Montgomery in the Hulu biographical crime drama series Candy. Other than The Better Sister, Biel can be seen next in the upcoming action comedy Matchbox.

The Better Sister is based on bestselling crime novelist Alafair Burke's 2019 book of the same name. It comes from Olivia Milch (Ocean's Eight) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown), who both serve as showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers on the series include Banks, Biel, Michelle Purple, Craig Gillespie, Annie Marter, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner. In addition, Amazon MGM Studios and Tomorrow Studios produced the series.

What is The Better Sister about?

If you've read the book, you’ll already have an idea of what the series adaptation is about. It follows Chloe and Nicky, two estranged sisters who are brought back together when a tragedy shakes both of their worlds. Chloe has made it in life. She's a successful media executive living a seemingly perfect life with her lawyer husband Adam and their teenage son Ethan. In contrast, her estranged sister Nicky struggles to get by and maintain her sobriety. While the two live completely different lives, they're suddenly forced to reunite after the murder of Adam. Together, they must try to unravel a complicated family history to figure out what happened and uncover the truth behind Adam's death.

If you would like to purchase the novel the series is based on, you can do so through Amazon or Barnes & Noble at various prices.

Who's in the thriller series cast?

As mentioned above, Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel star in this thriller series. Biel takes on the role of high-profile media executive Chloe Taylor, while Banks plays Nicky Macintosh. Also joining these talented actresses in the cast are Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh, Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

The Better Sister release date

Do you have your calendar up and ready? If so, make sure to mark off Thursday, May 29, 2025, because that's when all eight episodes of The Better Sister will make their way to Prime Video. It's been billed as a limited series, meaning that it will tell a complete story within the eight episodes. A second installment will not follow, making this a one-time, must-watch experience.

Take a look at these official production stills from the Prime Video series!

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime

Kim Dickens, Jessica Biel, and Bobby Naderi in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime

Paul Sparks and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime

Jessica Biel, Lorraine Toussaint, Matthew Wilkas, and Matthew Modine in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime

An official trailer will most likely drop by the end of April. You can count on us at Show Snob to share it once it comes out. All eight episodes of The Better Sister are slated to be released on Prime Video on May 29.