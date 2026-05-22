Tom Hardy reportedly fired from MobLand after on-set clashes with producers

Paramount+ has a few shows that fly under viewers' radars. One is MobLand, a crime drama (no shock, given the title), premiering in March of 2025. It was renewed for a second season in June after ranking second in viewership during its premiere run.

Season 2 wrapped production in March and is expected to air later this year. However, word comes that it will be losing a major face in its star, Tom Hardy. Matt Belloni broke the news on Puck that Hardy was asked not to return for season 3, effectively being fired from his own show, which Variety confirmed.

MobLand stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a “fixer” for the Harrigan crime family, headed by Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and his wife, Maeve (Helen Mirren). The first season followed Harry dealing with a possible war with a rival crime family, as well as the inner dynamics of the Harrigan cartel and their own conflicts. It wrapped up with a bold finale setting up a new storyline.

The show was built around Hardy, although Mirren and Brosnan were also draws. It seemed to be going well, with season 2 wrapping up and strong buzz for a season 3 renewal. So just what happened to push Hardy out?

L-R Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MOBLAND, episode 9, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

According to sources cited by both Belloni and Variety, Hardy’s own behavior caused a lot of conflict on set. The actor has a reputation for being difficult, with stories cited of clashing with actors and directors on Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant, and Lawless. While undeniably talented, Hardy sadly carries the baggage of "difficult to work with" a lot.

The sources claim Hardy had a major beef with MobLand creator Ronan Bennett and executive producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Allegedly, Hardy would arrive late to set, frequently offer unsolicited script notes, and push to alter dialogue during filming. There are also claims that Hardy was increasingly frustrated by how the series, originally centered on him, was becoming more of an ensemble, with rumors that season 2 would focus more on Mirren, Brosnan, and other characters. It reached a point where Butterworth threatened to leave the show altogether.

So far, Hardy, Paramount+, Butterworth, and 101 Studios have yet to comment on the exit. As season 2 just wrapped, a question will be if they write out Hardy's character for a possible third season. Then again, there’s a sad chance this controversy may push Paramount+ to cancel the show altogether. That would be a shame, as it is a compelling drama, so hopefully they simply write off Hardy and focus on other characters.

It’s still an unfolding situation, but for now, it sounds like Hardy’s own bad behavior is going to lead to his MobLand exit and a major shift for the show.