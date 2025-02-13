True Detective season 5 eyeing 2027 premiere (plus, find out the new setting!)

Back in February 2024, HBO renewed the hit anthology crime drama True Detective for a fifth season, and fans have been eagerly awaiting details on the next chapter. After the success of True Detective: Night Country, anticipation is high for the new installment, and luckily, we finally have some exciting updates.

When the season 5 renewal was announced in 2024, the only information that was revealed about the upcoming installment was that True Detective: Night Country creator Issa López would be taking the helm as writer and showrunner through her overall deal with HBO. Now, we've learned more juicy deets about the Emmy Award-winning series.

At The White Lotus season 3 premiere, HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi spoke with Deadline and revealed details about the network's upcoming slate. Some of the shows mentioned were The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Gilded Age, House of the Dragon, Euphoria and True Detective. She talked about their upcoming seasons and when to expect them. While we were excited to learn new information about some of our favorite HBO shows, the one show that we were really eager to hear about was True Detective.

In her interview with Deadline, Orsi shared that the crime drama will be taking place in a new location for its fifth season. Fans will be leaving behind the icy landscapes of Alaska and heading to New York—specifically, Jamaica Bay. Orsi also mentioned that the new season will be out in 2027, as they are currently in the process of writing the scripts.

While she remained tight-lipped about plot details, she called the fifth season a "different milieu but just as powerful.” This was her comparing the new season to Night Country (previous season). Given True Detective’s track record of delivering compelling narratives, there's every reason to believe season 5 will be just as gripping!

Production on True Detective season 5 is reportedly set to start soon. However, the casting process is still in its early stages. No actors have been officially cast yet. What we do know is that fans can expect a brand-new story featuring a fresh cast of characters.

Previous seasons have centered around detectives investigating a series of crimes in a specific location. True Detective season 5 will most likely follow a similar narrative approach. Unfortunately, this is all we know about the upcoming season so far. We should learn more information as the show moves further into the filmmaking process. Don't worry! We'll get back to you with new details about the crime drama as they are revealed.