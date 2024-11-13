Turns out HBO's might actually be working on two Game of Thrones spinoffs featuring iconic characters from Thrones
By Cody Schultz
From the moment Game of Thrones ended in 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting for HBO to greenlight an official spinoff for its Emmy-winning drama.
Now calm down, we know that HBO has already ordered a few official shows set within the world of Westeros with House of the Dragon two seasons in with a third season in the works, and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms coming in 2025. These two shows are very much set within the world of HBO’s hit series; however, these two series are prequels set before the events of Game of Thrones. What we’ve long wanted is an actual spinoff that continues the story told in Thrones and found a way to bring back a few familiar faces from the flagship series.
Given how the series ended, there were more than a few options HBO could have chosen to explore and it seems like only a matter of time before a proper spinoff is ordered by the network. And while nothing has officially been announced as in active development, it seems we could actually get a spinoff centering around two of Thrones’ most iconic and beloved characters.
Turns out the Jon Snow spinoff isn’t dead
The first project that is apparently still on the table is the Jon Snow spinoff starring Kit Harington. The series was announced as being in development back in June 2022 and it seemed like the project was gaining momentum with fans thrilled about the prospect of seeing Harington reprise his role.
Unfortunately, in April of 2024, Harington revealed that the project was on hold and seemed to hint that it was dead in the water. As he told ScreenRant in an interview, the project was “off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being.”
It seemed like that was the end of the project; however, it seems the Jon Snow spinoff might not be dead after all.
HBO chief Casey Bloys gave fans hope that the show is not dead telling reporters in a press conference on Nov. 12 that the network is not ruling out the spinoff with a hint that “maybe we’ll try again.” He didn’t elaborate beyond that tease, but it was just enough of a hint to suggest that the show isn’t being ruled out entirely and could very well happen. The fact that he hinted that they hope to try again seems to suggest perhaps the show is still in development with ideas being discussed for how exactly they could bring Harington back into the fold.
Even if that show doesn’t ever pan out, it does seem there is another spinoff that could be in the works centering around a central character who went on quite a journey over the course of the show.
George R.R. Martin hints that an Arya Stark spinoff is in the works
As HBO hinted that the Jon Snow series could still happen, the author behind the books that inspired the franchise dropped a hint of his own about a show that could be in the works.
In a recent blog post, George R.R. Martin revealed that he’s met with Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the series, to discuss a project which he wouldn’t reveal out of fear he could “jinx it” only adding that “it could be so much fun.” Of course, the tease has both fans and those in the industry optimistic that the mystery project is a spinoff centering around Williams’ character.
Honestly, an Arya spinoff would be an exciting series that could take us to corners of Westeros that were never explored before on the show. Fans will recall Arya ended the show by heading out on a new journey to explore the lands that fall beyond where the maps of Westeros stop.
This opens the door for the show to explore new dynamics and go places the show literally never went before, expanding upon the world of Game of Thrones in what could be a truly unforgettable and exciting series. Plus, we’d gladly take more of Williams as one of the greatest characters in the show!
Of course, there have been no official announcements about whether either of these shows will become more than just concepts, but we have to imagine HBO is going to eventually return to the series with a proper spinoff.