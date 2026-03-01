This underrated 2017 mockumentary TV series deserves a second look

Nirvanna the Band the Show is a deeply underappreciated sitcom that began as a web series before evolving into a two-season TV show in 2017.

Now, nearly a decade later, the comedy series has been revived in the form of a feature film, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, which is currently in theaters and earning rave reviews.

What is Nirvanna the Band the Show about?

Nirvanna the Band the Show follows comedians Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol as they play semi-fictional versions of themselves, struggling to achieve fame with their band, Nirvanna. Their quest quickly spirals into a Sisyphus-esque odyssey due to their relentless fixation with landing a gig at the Rivoli, a small music joint in Toronto.

Every episode follows Matt and Jay coming up with increasingly absurd plans to finally perform at the Rivoli, with their own ambitions repeatedly standing in their way. Nirvanna the Band the Show plays out like a mockumentary and relies on a distinctively awkward sense of humor that will appeal to fans of comedies such as Nathan for You, The Rehearsal, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Trailer Park Boys.

Most importantly, Nirvanna the Band the Show deserves credit for being one of the most sincere comedies out there. Despite the range of over-the-top scenarios Matt and Jay find themselves in, it's easy to forget that this unlikely duo isn't simply two regular people chasing a relatable and inexorable dream.

Now is the perfect time to catch up on Nirvanna the Band the Show

With the unexpected release of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, the comedy series is gaining a new cult following. The movie doesn't play out like your typical TV revival. This time, it follows Matt and Jay on a time-bending odyssey: when their latest plan to land a gig at the Rivoli goes wrong, the duo is accidentally transported back to the year of 2008.

The idea taps into our nostalgia-obsessed culture in an all-too-literal way, simultaneously evoking a time when life felt simpler and more carefree. The concept also cements Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie as a unique product of its time: the show was produced by Viceland, the channel launched by the once-disruptive Vice Media, which dominated the 2000s before drastically falling into oblivion.

The success of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is a reminder that the show's third season was partially produced but never saw the light of day. While we can’t turn back the clock to change that, we could definitely give Nirvanna the Band the Show a fresh chance in the present time.

You can the series on on the show's official website.