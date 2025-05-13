2 updates you might have missed about Amazon's Legally Blonde prequel series

Great news! Amazon Prime Video's Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, started production on April 2, with a the cast spotted filming a scene in Beverly Hills on May 1. There's finally exciting updates to share for the highly anticipated series from Reese Witherspoon.

The coming-of-age series was filming Elle and her high school friends as they walked down Rodeo Drive. A short clip was posted on Spill Sesh TikTok the following day. On May 9, Variety reported that the series had cast five new actors to join the Woods family and high school student casting.

Elle drops an exciting filming update

The Elle production was spotted filming on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on May 1. This was the viewers' first glimpse of Elle Woods and her three best friends Madison, Tiffany, and Amber. The behind-the-scenes photo that E! News published shows a close-up of the girls with colorful outfits and luxury shopping bags. Elle is in a pink dress with matching accessories.

A release date hasn't been announced. My prediction is that it'll be an early 2026 release due to casting still rolling out, though a release by the end of the year could still be possible. We'll have to wait and see!

Prime Video adds nine cast members to Elle



Although all four friends are shown in the behind-the-scenes filming photo, we were left in the dark until Deadline and Variety announced more casting from April 7 to May 9. Prime Video has been steadily building its cast from the ground up as it's filled the roles of Elle's family, friends, and school staff and students for the Bel Air community.

Since February 2025, Elle has added many actors to the show. Previously, Deadline shared that Lexi Minetree as Elle, Tom Everett Scott as Wyatt Woods, June Diane Raphael as Eva Woods, Jacob Moskovitz as Miles, Chandler Kinney as Kimberly, and Gabrielle Policano as Liz.

Elle has added nine new cast members since April 2. Deadline reported on April 10 that Amy Pietz (Paradise) would join the previously announced Zac Looker (Geek Girl), Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story: Hotel), and Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) in the new Prime Video series. Pietz, the high school secretary, Donna, and Looker, Elle's classmate and sparring partner, Dustin were cast as series regulars. I'm sure fans will come to love or hate them. Belkin, Elle's best friend Madison, and Shroyer, Madison's cousin, who serves as Elle's crush, Josh, will both recur on the series. We may not see them as much, but they'll be around.

On May 9, Variety reported five new Elle cast members: Chloe Wepper (The Rookie) as Elle's chemistry team and cheer team choreographer, Ms. Burke; David Burtka (How I Met Your Mother) as Elle's neighbor, Chad; and Brad Harder (Supernatural) as Chad's husband, Charlie. Elle's other two best friends, shown in the behind-the-scenes photo, are played by Kayla Maisonet (Stuck In the Middle) as Tiffany and Lisa Yamada (Cruel Summer) as Amber. I wonder who will push Elle's buttons the most?

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates on Amazon Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.