3 updates you might have missed about The Terminal List season 2

Chris Pratt is one busy man, constantly taking on new projects left and right. He just recently starred in Netflix's new action-adventure film The Electric State alongside Millie Bobby Brown. One of his highly anticipated returns is to the small screen with The Terminal List season 2. After the success of the first season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second installment. Prime Video renewed the intense action thriller series way back in February 2023, so it's been a long wait. Unfortunately, there still isn't a release date for the second season, and it doesn't look like we'll be hearing of one anytime soon.

However, there have been some exciting updates about the upcoming season that might have flown under your radar. We're talking about plot details that could shed some light on what’s next in The Terminal List series. There has also been new information about the filmmaking process and casting news. If you're a fan of the series and want to be kept up to date, then you must check out these three updates about The Terminal List season 2 down below.

1. Production on The Terminal List season 2 is reportedly set to start in March 2025

The Terminal List Production Still | Prime Video

While on the promotional tour for The Electric State, Pratt shared with Collider's Steve Weintraub that he was about to begin work on the second season of The Terminal List. He told the news outlet that he was set to start filming the new season in March 2025 and that he would be shooting it for about six or seven months. With this production timeline, it would put the filming wrap date in September or October.

Of course, the new episodes will then have to go through an extensive and lengthy post-production process right afterward before they're ready for viewing. That being said, we can pretty much throw a 2025 release out the window. A 2026 release, possibly in the spring or summer, seems much more probable. You'll be the first to know once Prime Video reveals the official release date.

2. Two actors join the cast of The Terminal List season 2

Gabriel Luna at "The Last Of Us" And "The White Lotus" Sydney Photocall | Brendon Thorne/GettyImages

When The Terminal List was renewed for a second season back in February 2023, the only confirmed cast member at the time was Chris Pratt returning as main character US Navy SEAL James Reece. Now, we've learned of two new cast additions. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) joins the action thriller series cast in a recurring guest star role in its second season. He plays Freddy Strain.

Variety provided us with the character description for Freddy Strain. We shared it below.

"Former SEAL Team 6 Senior Chief and current officer with CIA’s Ground Branch, Freddy Strain is a man of two worlds – equal parts elite sniper and dedicated family man. His belief that James Reece survived the events of ‘The Terminal List’ S1 will pull the ‘Most Wanted Man on the Planet’ out of hiding and back into the fray. Reece shows Freddy that desperate times can call for operating outside the lines, while Freddy’s commitment to family, country, and cause will help guide Reece on his path to redemption.”

Martin Sensmeier at the 2023 Film Independent Forum | Araya Doheny/GettyImages

Also joining the cast is Martin Sensmeier (La Brea, 1883), taking on a major recurring role in the second season. He portrays Sergeant Major Otaktay, a respected and honorable warrior who has no tolerance for the abuse of power. It'll be interesting to see how he and James Reece get along.

3. Everything we know about the second season's plot

Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List | Prime Video

While the official synopsis for The Terminal List season 2 has not been revealed yet, we do know which novel it'll be based on. If you weren't aware, the hit action thriller series is based on Jack Carr's bestselling The Terminal List book series. The first season was based on Carr's 2018 novel The Terminal List. The upcoming second installment will be based on Carr's New York Times bestselling book True Believer, which was released in 2019 and is the second novel in the series.

Here's the book's plot via Jack Carr's official website:

"When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world. As the scope of the mayhem grows ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States goes on the offensive. Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic free fall bring America and her allies to their knees?

There is just one man who stands a chance of answering these questions. Former Navy SEAL James Reece is the only crucial connection to a shadowy former Iraqi commando who could provide leads the CIA desperately needs. Reece might be America’s last hope. Unfortunately, he is also America’s most-wanted domestic terrorist. To rein him in, a bargain is struck and Reece becomes the reluctant tool of the United States government, traveling the globe to target terrorist leaders and unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy involving a traitorous CIA officer and a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions. There is always another true believer out there willing to kill for his cause. James Reece will be there to stop him."

David DiGilio serves as creator of Prime Video's The Terminal List. He, along with Pratt, Carr, Antoine Fuqua, Kat Samick, former Army Ranger Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw, are all signed as executive producers for the second season.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on The Terminal List season 2!