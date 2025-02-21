Upload season 4 expected to return this year (but not before April)

The wait for Prime Video shows can be long. That’s especially the case for a series like Upload, but there is some good news for those waiting for Upload season 4.

This is going to be the last of the series. Don’t worry; it’s not been abruptly canceled. This is one of those shows that needed time to end, and it’s getting that time. It just takes so long to film and post-produce because of the amount of graphics that are involved in it.

Upload season 4 will arrive in 2025

The series wrapped filming in fall 2024, TVLine confirms. The publication also confirms that the series is on track for a release some time this year.

What’s important to note is that it won’t be before April 2025. That’s not surprising considering the series only wrapped filming last fall. It is more likely going to be closer to the end of the year than the start of the year.

Upload post-production can take 11 months

It has taken 11 months in the past to get the episodes ready to air on Prime Video. This is simply due to the amount of work that goes into the post-production process. Think about the level of graphics that involved in this series due to the futuristic elements of it.

That was with a full seven or eight episodes, though. Upload season 4 could be much shorter. A user on Reddit notes that there will only be four episodes, which means post-production would take much less time if that is the case. It’s just not something that has been widely shared, so it’s hard to take the information at face value. I don’t believe everything I read on the internet!

If it is four episodes, then we could be looking at late spring or early summer. If it’s closer to previous seasons, then we could be waiting until the end of summer or the start of fall. Either way, we will get it this year.

Upload season 4 is the final season. We’ll get to see which of the two Nathans was removed from existence, since clones aren’t allowed, and we’ll get a strange relationship form between Ingrid, Andi, and Nathan after everything that went down in the third season. It’s not the same love triangle that it once was.

Upload is available to stream on Prime Video.