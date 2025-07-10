Upload season 4 premiere date news brings disappointing final season update

On July 10, Prime Video dropped first-look images and announced that the sci-fi comedy series Upload will be ending next month with the fourth season. Although the August 25, 2025, premiere date made me cheer, the episode count was a bummer.

After a two-year wait, the series will wrap up with four episodes. Although it's short, the season looks interesting and like it will wrap up the storylines nicely.

The last scene of episode 8 gave no clue as to which Nathan survived. Nathan calls the refuge to talk to Nora, Mauricio (Peter James Smith), and Nathan's mom, Vivian (Jessica Tuck), as he sits in a gray room. He angrily reveals that Horizen had made the Nathans one person, and he had seen the other one destroyed. While everyone is shrieking, Nora yells, "Which one are you?"

Although the first-look images show two Nathans in a two-way glass, I don't think that's the present day. After the upsetting season 3 events, Nathan could be dreaming about the past. On a happier note, Nathan is walking down an aisle in a tux, accompanied by his mom and niece. Viewers know that Lakeview Nathan proposed to Ignrid, while Download Nathan wanted to go abroad with Nora.

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Liane Hentscher/Prime

I assume the plot surrounds tying up Ingrid's role in the real world and Lakeview, builds on Aleesha and Luke's takedown plan, while Nora works to find out what happened to Nathan. Maybe we'll even see Aleesha and Luke discuss their unexpected kiss. Overall, I'm hoping the characters are happy after everything Horizon put them through with the upload mess.

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Prime

Prime Video shared this about the final season:

"In the four-part series finale event, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world!). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time."

Premiere dates and images are always so exciting, especially when we've been waiting nearly two years. The joy was short-lived as Prime Video stated there will only be four episodes in the final season. I'm hoping all our answers will be tied up into a somewhat nice bow, but a four-episode season doesn't seem promising. However, the images make it seem like an exciting season.

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Prime

Luke and Aleesha's photos crack me up. No matter what they're doing, they're having a blast. I can't wait to see these two scenes play out.

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Prime

Does A.I. Guy (Owen Daniels) finally get a girlfriend? After Ingrid told him no plus one's at her wedding, this image is surprising. A.I. Guy deserves happiness, and could this image hint he'll get it?

Upload season 4. Courtesy of Prime

With only four episodes, Prime Video better have something good up their sleeves for this final season. Upload fans deserve the best after patiently waiting. I'll be eagerly waiting to see if they deliver a fantastic season or not.

Upload season 4 premieres on Prime Video August 25, 2025.

