Vanished release time, schedule, trailer, and what to expect from the new MGM+ miniseries

If you're looking for a star-studded thriller filled with international intrigue and anxiety-inducing action, Vanished may be the show for you. Coming to MGM+ in February, the mystery series stars Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin as Alice and Tom, a couple traveling across the south of France. Their romantic getaway takes a dark turn when Tom inexplicably disappears during a train ride to Arles, sending Alice on a desperate quest for the truth.

From the writers of My Little Eye and Pixie, Vanished will be a four-episode miniseries. For those who have been enjoying Cuoco's foray into dramatic roles, it's a must-watch. Here's everything you need to know about Vanished so you don't miss any episodes.

Vanished is set to debut on MGM+ on February 1 in the US. In countries such as Canada, Australia, and the UK, the entire series will be made available on February 27 on Amazon Prime Video. The four episodes will be released weekly, with the show's short run ending on February 22.

Here's the full release schedule for Vanished on MGM+:

Episode 1: Sunday, Feb. 1

Episode 2: Sunday, Feb. 8

Episode 3: Sunday, Feb. 15

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 22

Vanished is being promoted as a limited series, making the possibility of a second season very slim.

What is Vanished about & what to expect?

Vanished might be what fans of The Flight Attendant have been waiting for all along, only darker. Kaley Cuoco will once again find herself entangled with the wrong man. The official synopsis goes like this, via Amazon News:

"Alice (Cuoco) and her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) are enjoying a couple's trip to Paris when their journey takes a sinister turn. When Tom suddenly disappears aboard a train heading to the south of France, Alice finds herself thrust into a dangerous mystery that forces her to question everything she thought she knew about the man she loves.

As Alice searches for answers in unfamiliar territory, she uncovers layers of deception and shocking revelations that suggest Tom may not be who he claimed to be. The four-part series follows her desperate quest for the truth across France."

The trailer for Vanished hints at a paranoid thriller filled with intrigue, action, and, why not, stunning views from across France. The show's tagline says, "The search for the truth starts now", emphasizing how nothing is what it seems in Alice's disorienting search for answers. Vanished relies on a gripping, nail-biting concept and two amazing leads -- it's certainly a crime TV show to watch out for in February.

Vanished cast & where you've seen them before

Cuoco and Clafin star opposite each other as a couple, supported by a talented roster of international actors. Among them is the German actor Simon Abkarian, known for Oppenheimer and Army of the Dead, and veteran French actress Karin Viard, known for The Belier Family and Polisse.

Cuoco, known for her iconic role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, has been on a roll since The Flight Attendant, where she began to embrace darker, more dramatic roles. She went on to play Emma Brackett in Role Play and Ava Bartlett in Based on a True Story.

As for Clafin, those familiar with The Hunger Games franchise will remember his portrayal of Finnick Odair. More recently, the actor played Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six and Edmond Dantes in The Count of Monte Cristo.

Here's the full cast of Vanished:

Kaley Cuoco as Alice Monroe

Sam Claflin as Tom Parker

Matthias Schweighöfer as Alex Durand

Karin Viard as Helene Lando

Lassana Lestin as Pimp

Simon Abkarian as Inspector Drax

Dar Zuzovsky as Mira Mazraoui

Olivier Sa as Said Kachar

Olivier Faliez as Maurice Geroux

Christine Cardeur as Elderly Woman

Nina Beltaief as SOS Female Receptionist

Aliyah Chellali as Salma

Don't miss new episodes of Vanished Sundays on MGM+.