The Virgin River season 6 release date is sooner than you might think on Netflix
There's good news for fans of Virgin River as Netflix has just dropped a release date for season 6! And thankfully, it's coming our way much sooner than we thought, it's actually a bit surprising. But we're definitely not going to complain.
Virgin River season 6 premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 on Netflix. Better yet, instead of splitting it in half like other Netflix shows, all 10 episodes will drop at once for a nice holiday binge. How exciting is that!?
Since its debut in 2019 on Netflix, Virgin River has built up a loyal fanbase. The plotline is about Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge), who, after the death of her husband, moves to the small town of Virgin River to become a nurse practitioner. She soon falls in love with local bartender Jack (Martin Henderson) as various other couples engage in personal problems.
The show has remained popular, building on the action and drama each season. The show wrapped up season 5 in 2023 although it did have a two-part holiday showing around Christmas time. The episodes culminated in Mel discovering her biological father had been living in Virgin River all along.
That leads into Virgin River season 6 with the official description revealing the show will have dual plotlines. The present-day one has Mel and Jack preparing for a lavish spring wedding, while flashbacks show how Mel’s parents met in Virgin River in the 1970s. We shared the synopsis below:
"Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s."
It’s not just the Mel-Jack romance that has fans wondering about what comes next in the show. Among other storylines are Preacher (Colin Lawrence) facing trial for his part in Wes’ death, while Kaia (Kandyse McClure) is at his side. Theer's Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) expecting their first child and Cameron (Mark Ghanime) and Muriel (Teryl Rotheyl) facing a crossroads in their relationship.
But wait, there's more for the characters. Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Anette O’Toole) deal with Doc’s medical issues; and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is dating Lark, unaware she’s got a family tie to his old enemy Jimmy. Thankfully, the answers to all these come much earlier than expected! To keep the good things rolling, check out the first-look images to gear us up for the new season.
