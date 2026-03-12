Virgin River season 7 episode 10 recap: Two lives are left on the line

This post contains major spoilers ahead from the Virgin River season 7 finale!

After a tumultuous season full of unexpected turns, Virgin River season 7 episode 10 begins with Mel and Jack sitting down to talk with Marley and Eamon about adopting their baby. Even though the couple decide to take a second chance on their relationship, they realized that the baby won't fix their problems and they know Mel and Jack will give him a better life.

Marley and Eamon plan to move to Sacramento, where Marley will go back to school, but they ask Mel and Jack go give them some time to heal from the decision to give up their baby before sending them photos and keeping in touch. She's insistent that Mel and Jack should be the first faces the baby sees and the first voices he hears. It's official: They're going to be parents!

Brie and Brady wake up in each other's arms, happy and in love, reveling how different their relationship feels this time around. They decide to start over their relationship, like they're dating for the first time. They plan to go public at Founder's Day, but Mel and Jack drop by to share the good news about the baby and catch them together in the morning after afterglow.

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins in Episode #706 of Virgin River S7 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Founder's Day brings revelations about the baby's health

While setting up for Founder's Day, Doc and Roland clash over Hope. Doc doesn't trust him, but Hope assures him there's nothing to worry about. The festival's festivities kick off in full swing with the whole town in attendance, even Lizzie, Denny, and Koko. Lizzie's doing a lot better with her postpartum anxiety, allowing Hope to take Koko so she can have some fun with Denny.

Founder's Day also marks Jack and Preacher's last time working together at the bar as Preacher intends to embark on his own journey. During the festivities, Jack gives Preacher the buyout agreement, which if Preacher signs will end his partnership with Jack. Before the season finale ends, Preacher hesitates before actually taking pen to paper and signing the buyout.

During the historical dramatization play, which ends with Hope's plea to protect the town from outside corporations, Marley experiences trouble breathing and stomach pains. Kaia's excited that Brady turned down pursuing Cal Fire and stayed put for Brie. Mike, on the other hand, seems to find new love with Victoria, as they kiss and continue to get to know each other.

However, Victoria will soon be heading back to Los Angeles. Mike invites her to visit, and Victoria wonders if he ever goes to LA. Now he has a reason to, but will one of them move to the other's home full time? While scanning Marley, she discovers that she has polyhydramnios, an excess of amniotic fluid that could point to issues with the baby. They need more advanced equipment to know for sure.

Doc teams up with Dr. Hayes, his former enemy, for help scanning Marley with his equipment. He agrees to performing an ultrasound, which Mel does and leads to the further discovery of the baby's superoinferior ventricles, a rare heart defect that prevents the baby's heart from pumping blood to the rest of his body. He isn't able to absorb the amniotic fluid and needs a procedure.

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in Episode #707 of Virgin River S7 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Mel and Jack's son needs heart surgery after birth

Marley will be okay, but she's apologetic to Mel and Jack, even giving them an out on the adoption. But they assure her they're still all in and everything will be okay. Back at home, Mel helps soothe Jack's worries about how they will get through this latest challenge. Doc and Hope have another challenge ahead now that he's looking to partner with Dr. Hayes after all.

Even bringing up Virgin River working with Grace Valley sends Hope over the edge, and understandably so. She's hurt that Doc spoke with Hayes about working together after she had worked to hard to maintain his legacy as well as that of the town. This opens up old wounds with her father. Hope tells Doc to sleep at the clinic. He has some thinking to do!

Hope takes her father's urn to Roland, leaving the two men she believes screwed her over in the past together. Roland explains that her father sold McCrea Timber because the company was going under and he didn't want Hope trying to save a lost cause. She realizes they were both trying to protect her and risked losing her to do so. Together, she and Roland spread her dad's ashes in the river.

The next morning, Mel and Jack accompany Marley and Eamon to Los Angeles for the birth of the baby and the subsequent procedure on his heart. Back in her old stomping grounds, Mel's surprised her baby's surgeon is Eli Kelly (Austin Nichols), the doctor she worked (and fell in love) with in Nurses Beyond Borders. It's a scary procedure, but he's the best of the best.

Meanwhile, Brady rides his motorcycle to Brie, but he doesn't see a truck blocking the road. He swerves and crashes, sending him rolling down the pavement. Mel delivers the baby, and everything goes according to their plan. She and Jack have a moment to enjoy welcoming their son into the world before he's whisked away by nurses. They enter an ambulance onto the next hospital for surgery. We're left to wonder Brady's fate and the status of Mel and Jack's baby.

Virgin River will be back for season 8. Watch season 7 only on Netflix!