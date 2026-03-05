Netflix's latest original limited series Vladimir, based on the book by Julia May Jonas, isn't so much centered on its title character as it is The Protagonist, the unnamed listless college professor played by Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz. The series opens by immediately introducing its breaking-the-fourth-wall format, as she speaks directly to us about how she feels a lack of control over anyone.

It's revealed that in this cozy cabin, she appears to have Vladimir (Leo Woodall) drugged and tied to a chair, wearing only a cardigan and his underwear. She goes outside for a cigarette as Vladimir wakes up and panics. But is this really happening? We'll have to keep following along with The Protagonist's storytelling, which rewinds back to six weeks prior as she prepares for her 30th faculty retreat.

While shopping at the grocery store, she spots Vladimir for the first time. He helps a woman grab something from the top shelf. She sneaks a few obvious peeks at him, and he even looks back at her as he walks away. When she gets to work, the faculty are discussing her husband John (John Slattery) and his sex scandal with students. His six accusers are demanding his removal.

The Protagonist's enchantment with Vladimir begins

The Protagonist purposefully enters the meeting late to miss their discussion of John, and when she arrives, she's surprised to see the man from the grocery store, Vladimir Vladinski, is her new colleague. As he stands beside her, she continues to innocently check him out. He touches her arm when they chat after the meeting, but she meets his wife Cynthia (Jessica Henwick) and learns that they have a young daughter. She invites the couple over for dinner and for a swap of their books.

Feeling pangs of longing and hearing gossip among the group about John, The Protagonist steals a bottle of wine and leaves. On her way out, she asks a colleague to send her a copy of the report about John. She skims through it on her phone and calls it "scandalous," later revealing to us that she and John had an open marriage agreement. John doesn't want to tell their daughter about all the chaos.

During a coffee break with a trio of students, the three young women advise The Protagonist that she doesn't have to do be a "supportive wife." Florence (Miriam Silverman) later tells The Protagonist that the students were anxious talking to her, and combined with David's (Matt Walsh) loud snacking, The Protagonist's annoyed. Thankfully, Vladimir interrupts the conversation and works his charm on the tense exchange.

The Protagonist picks up her daughter Sid (Ellen Roberton) from the train station. She's 27 years old and is dating a 35 year old named Alexis (Tattiawan Jones). When she tells The Protagonist they're talking about having a baby, Sid shuts down at The Protagonist's pushback. Dinner with Sid and Alexis takes a turn when The Protagonist snaps and brings up John's affair scandal and suspension. Sid's hurt about the revelation and angrily leaves with Alexis.

Something has shifted, whether it's all the chatter or her own feelings catching up to her, but The Protagonist has decided not to be the supportive wife anymore. Later that night, she falls asleep listening to one of Vladimir's interviews. She wakes up in the morning to many text messages, but her day vastly improves when Vladimir rings her doorbell, arriving for their dinner. We're still many weeks away from the timeline catching up with the opening reveal of The Protagonist's obsession possibly taking a scary turn.

