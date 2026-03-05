Vladimir season 1 episode 2 recap: The Protagonist and Vlad get closer as she makes more enemies

Even though Vladimir isn't a mystery thriller, Netflix's new limited series opened with the reveal that The Protagonist (Rachel Weisz) could eventually have Vladimir (Leo Woodall) drugged and tied up at her cabin. How did things escalate that quickly? Well, we're still building toward that moment. For now, episode 2 begins with The Protagonist and Vladimir sharing their pre-planned dinner to get to know each other.

The Protagonist makes them both martinis, and they begin casually chatting after Vladimir hands her a copy of his book. She tells us this is his cue to ask for her book, and she waits a beat, but the question never comes. She pivots the conversation to ask him about starting classes the next day and offers to show him around campus. When Vladimir spills his martini on his lap, things heat up.

He uncrosses his legs and spreads them wide enough to brush off the spilled martini spots on his pants, allowing The Protagonist to become distracted and zero in on his bulge. The moment gets interrupted by John's expected arrival, and Vladimir happens to be a big fan of his work. Vladimir decides to head home to help Cynthia with their three-year-old's bedtime.

The Protagonist works to delay John's hearing with the college

After Vladimir leaves, John agrees to make The Protagonist an sandwich and apologizes for his behavior. He wants to push back his hearing and reveals Lila (Kayli Carter), another former student, the one The Protagonist ran into at the bakery in episode 1, joined as a complainant. The next day, The Protagonist learns that Edwina (Mallori Johnson) wants to take creative nonfiction with Cynthia rather than her class. The fact that her class isn't already full is clearly beginning to weigh on her though she pretends it's not.

Vladimir and The Protagonist set off on their tour, and he finally asks for a copy of her book, which she has at the ready. While they talk through her writer's block, she has brief sexual fantasies play in her mind. Later, she meets with David at the gym, where she tries to push for John's hearing to be delayed to allow him to simply retire. David doesn't agree and she decides to bring out some blackmail about their affair. Finally, he agrees to see what he can do.

In bed that night, The Protagonist can't sleep and slides her hand down her body while her fantasies of Vladimir play in her head. But she's stopped by one of John's loud snores. Instead, she reads Vladimir's book and falls asleep on the couch. She heads to the president's house to meet with his wife, Lynn (Kari Matchett), to advocate for John's hearing to be delayed. She seems to have made some headway.

A mystery person pushes The Protagonist into the pool

After that conversation, she heads to the bakery to talk to Lila, but when makes eye contact outside, she gets spooked and drives away. Lila seemed to be down to talk to her before The Protagonist pulls away without another word, leaving Lila to kick her car and call her a b-tch. The Protagonist learns that the hearing has been pushed to summer, which is some good news for her to put John's misdeeds behind her.

Feeling energized, The Protagonist decides to attend the faculty drinks gathering, especially since she was invited by Vladimir. She gushes about his book and invites him to have lunch to discuss it, but he turns down her invitation until he reads her book. Cynthia arrives with their daughter Phee to pick him up, and they kiss in front of The Protagonist. She asks about Cynthia's memoir, and the mysterious experience that happened when their daughter was two comes up again. Cynthia's surprised that Vladimir brought it up.

She's clearly mad at Vlad for bringing up personal matters to new friends and waits for him in the car. He places his hands on his head, which The Protagonist was previously noticing earlier in the episode, and whispers to her that he doesn't want to leave. She daydreams about sniffing his armpit, which suggests most of the exchange was in her imagination. She uses it as inspiration to write... and orgasm. While lying on the diving board, she hears a startling noise before she's suddenly tackled in her pool. By whom?

