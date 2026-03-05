Vladimir season 1 episode 8 recap: Is The Protagonist telling the truth? It's complicated

We've finally caught up to where Vladimir began in episode 1, which was the tease that The Protagonist drugged and tied up Vlad in her cabin. He wakes up scared and panicked, wondering how he ended up in this position. She lies that he said he wanted to be "dominated" but that nothing ultimately happened between them. He seems to believe her and calms down.

After removing the chains, she reminds Vlad that she told him the night before that she caught Cynthia and John having an affair. He asks to stay at the cabin, and in the morning, she leaves him a note and a card for a car service while she goes to the store. She returns to find Vlad gone, but she's pleasantly surprised when he comes back a while later from a walk.

He had the best sleep he's had in months and the best coffee ever, both compliments she wasn't expecting given previous events. But he's still onto her because he knows for sure that she texted Cynthia from his phone after seeing the messages on his laptop. He asks point blank if she drugged his drink and believes her denial. She's glad that he wants to stay, though, and even patches things up with John.

Vlad notices the collection of legal pads on the coffee table, noting that it's her new book, and asks if she wants to write with him. During the hearing, Lila takes the stand and speaks honestly about how John took advantage of her vulnerability. When asked about her relationship with The Protagonist, Lila doesn't open up and only calls her a good teacher.

The fantasies become a reality for The Protagonist and Vladimir

The Protagonist admits that she slept with a grad student when she was in her early thirties, but Vlad doesn't ask any follow-up questions when she says she was crazy about him because of his eye contact. After the hearing, Sid heads back to the city with Alexis without giving her father much closure. She seems to be pushing her parents away.

Vlad wonders how long John and Cynthia's affair has been going on for, but The Protagonist clears their dinner plates instead of following that conversation thread. Vlad crosses the room and caresses The Protagonist up and down her body from behind, beginning a strange professor-student roleplaying game. She panics and steps outside.

He asks how he can make her happy, seemingly ready to take their relationship to the next level. Instead, she gets ready for bed to bring the night to an end, but Vlad quickly joins her upstairs. He kisses her and admits all the times that he wanted to do so while they worked together. Finally, The Protagonist's fantasies become a reality as the have sex.

When they're finished, she sends him to the guest room and furiously begins writing in one of her legal pads. She might have found the ending to her book. Her writing time is interrupted when John arrives and startles her. The three of them have a serious conversation about his affair with Cynthia, which he outright denies. He says that they take Adderall and write together. Vlad's furious because Cynthia's an addict and he believed her to be sober.

The Protagonist promises Vlad and John survive the fire

John reveals that the complaints against him were dismissed, and while he can no longer teach, he was able to keep his pension. He regrets involving Sidney and wonders if they should recommit to their marriage. Vlad ends his phone call with Cynthia, who admits that John makes her feel "like a normal human." After John goes to bed, Vlad touches The Protagonist's chest and says he wants to meet her at the cabin once a week. She doesn't answer, but he parts by saying, "You inspire me."

She retrieves her notepads from the bedroom and muses to John about how Vladimir was about much more than desire. She wanted to find agency over her life more than anything else. Continuing to write, she explains that she feels as though John and Vlad are using her as a character in their own stories, with an idea of what her ending should be. Is this proof that much of her own storytelling throughout the season has been fiction all along, too? Quite possibly.

While everyone's sleeping, a fire breaks out in the cabin, but she chooses to save her notepads over John and Vlad, who get stuck between the fire and the backdoor that doesn't open. Outside, she cradles her notepads as the house burns down. She explains that she finishes her book about a woman's obsession with a younger colleague, and Vlad does the same about his point of view. Hers performs better. She promises that she calls 9-1-1 and everyone survives. But can we believe her?

