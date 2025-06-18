We Were Liars episode 2 recap: A shocking death in the family rocks the Sinclairs

Episode 1 ended with Cadence and Gat finally giving in to all the tension and sharing a passionate kiss on the beach. But what will the rest of the Liars think once they find out about this new romantic development? Then, there's Mirren witnessing her mom hooking up with the island delivery guy even though she's still with her dad. This can't be good! Here's what happens in the next episode of the teen thriller series titled "Wrap Her Up In A Package Of Lies."

Spoilers are ahead from We Were Liars episode 2.

Summer 17 (present)

The second episode opens on the day Cadence finally regains consciousness in the hospital following the mysterious accident at Beechwood that resulted in her having a traumatic brain injury. We learn that her memory is fragmented through her narration, and that she only remembers the night she and Gat first kissed on the beach in June and when she woke up in the hospital in August. She has no idea what happened in between. Her family refuses to tell her what happened the night of the accident, and none of the Liars have reached out to her since. She ends up cutting her hair and dying it black. She's also prescribed painkillers for the intense migraines she gets.

Determined to uncover the truth about her accident, she returns to Beechwood with her mother during the summer of 2017. When she arrives, she discovers that Harris has renovated the Clairmont house. Later, she stands by the water and memories start flashing back to her from summer 16. However, she has a hard time making sense of them.

The next morning, she meets up with Johnny, Mirren, and Gat. She tries to get them to tell her about the accident, but they remain hush-hush and secretive. Regardless of them telling her that they have no idea why she was by herself the night of the accident, Cadence remains suspicious and determined to piece together the missing moments of that fateful night.

Later on, Cadence and Gat have a one-on-one conversation. He explains to her that Penny told him and the rest of the Liars earlier that day that they can't tell her about anything that happened during summer 16 because it could trigger her migraines. He then pleads with Cadence to understand and trust him, but she just walks away. Cadence confronts her mom later, but she doesn't give her any real answers either.

Summer 16 (past)

Cadence receives a new letter from Gat, but she's thrown off by the fact that the letter came with a candy instead of the beach flower she saw him put in an envelope the night she visited him. Since they kissed the night before, she thought they were moving out of friend territory and into something more. She also thought that he'd be sending her the letter with the flower. But now she's confused because she received a candy instead. Mirren walks into Cadence's room, and Cadence shares that she and Gat had a moment on the beach. Although initially surprised by this information, Mirren expresses her approval of their potential budding relationship.

Later, Bess's husband, Brody, arrives at the Clairmont house. Bess is shocked to see him since he had missed his flight the previous day. She also feels uneasy knowing that she cheated on him and slept with salty Dan the night before. Later on that day, Mirren tells the other Liars about her mom hooking up with someone other than her father, and they all express their disgust at her infidelity. However, Gat looks nervous for some reason.

Elsewhere, Penny, Bess, and Carrie discuss the Father’s Day gifts they plan to give Harris. Tipper enters the room and announces to her daughters that whoever presents Harris with the best Father’s Day gift will earn the privilege of wearing her black pearl necklace to the end-of-summer gala. It becomes a serious competition then.

Elsewhere on the island, Cadence, Gat, Mirren, and Johnny hang out. Gat gets into an argument with the others after he expresses his thoughts about who the island belonged to after Harris acquired it, and they hush him up. Feeling unheard, he decides to leave. Meanwhile, Tipper meets with a seller to sell her expensive painting so that she can help Penny with her financial struggles. However, she lets Penny know that Harris doesn't know about her selling the painting and that she'd rather keep it that way.

Later on that day, Ed asks Harris for his permission to marry Carrie and he reluctantly agrees. Tipper then offers to give him her mother's wedding ring so that he can propose to Carrie with it. Elsewhere, Cadence apologizes to Gat for ignoring him earlier, and then they almost hook up before Harris walks into the room and interrupts their intimate moment.

It's nighttime now, and Cadence and Gat are having a conversation by the fire when Johnny approaches them. He and Gat start arguing before things escalate into a physical altercation. Brody breaks up the fight, and both Johnny and Gat walk in opposite directions.

The next day is officially Father's Day. Cadence speaks with Gat in the kitchen about the previous night before asking him why he didn't give her the letter with the flower. Gat tells her that he felt it would have been too much since they had only just kissed. However, the nervous look on his face betrays his words, hinting that there’s more he’s not ready to share. Later that day, Cadence sneaks into Gat's room and finds the letter with the flower. However, she discovers that the letter is addressed to someone named "Raquel Diaz" and not her.

Johnny enters the room and notices Cadence holding the letter. Moments later, Mirren joins them, and Johnny finally admits that Raquel is Gat's girlfriend. Aha! That explains part of the tension behind his fight with Gat the previous night. He knew Gat had a girlfriend and didn't like the fact that he was keeping it from Cadence.

Later that day, Gat approaches Cadence to apologize for not being honest about Raquel earlier. He also points out to her that she doesn't always recognize her privilege or understand the differences between them. Their conversation takes an even more painful turn when Gat blurts out that he regrets kissing her on the beach, words he immediately wishes he could take back. However, the damage is already done and Cadence walks away.

While Johnny consoles an emotional Cadence in her room, Penny, Bess, Carrie, and Tipper sit outside discussing the day's events. Penny, Bess, and Carrie come to the realization that regardless of their Father's Day gifts, none of them will ever be Harris's favorite daughter because that title has already been given to their late sister, Rosemary, who passed away when they were kids.

As they all get up to go back into the house, Penny notices that Tipper is asleep. She tries to wake her up, but she doesn't respond. Something's not right. She yells for help, and everyone rushes to her aid. But it's too late. Sadly, Tipper has passed away.

