We Were Liars episode 3 recap: Cadence learns more about summer 16

Episode 2 left off on a shocking note with the death of one of the Sinclair family members. How will the rest of the family cope with such a devastating loss? In the present time, will Cadence finally get some real answers about what really happened during summer 16?

Spoilers ahead from We Were Liars episode 3.

Summer 17 (present)

The third episode opens with Cadence meeting with Harris in his office. She tries to get answers out of him about Tipper's funeral, but he refuses to discuss any details. Cadence visits Tipper’s garden later, where she begins to hallucinate, imagining she sees her grandmother. She collapses as the moment overwhelms her, but just before losing consciousness, fragments of her lost memories begin to surface.

After finally waking up, Cadence meets with Johnny, Mirren, and Gat. She shares that she now remembers everything that happened up to Tipper's funeral, but nothing after that. Gat slightly freaks out because he knows that he and Cadence weren't on the best of terms at that time due to him lying about having a girlfriend. However, Cadence reassures him that it's in the past and they're good now.

Cadence then asks the Liars what they remember from the funeral, but they all claim not to remember much. Johnny seemingly reveals later some of what happened that day, but we find out later in the episode that he was lying. While speaking to Gat by herself, Cadence reveals to him that she has had some more of her memories return and that what Johnny told her about what happened the day of Tipper's funeral was false. Gat becomes upset, feeling betrayed that she lied about not remembering. Cadence then confesses that she only pretended to be in the dark so she could figure out who had been lying to her about what really happened last summer.

Johnny had told Cadence that on the day of Tipper's funeral, she saw him and his tennis rival kissing, but Cadence remembers what really happened. She tells Gat that instead of seeing them kissing, she had to separate them from fighting. The tennis rival mentioned something about Johnny almost killing a kid and that there was video footage of it. Since Johnny lied to her and Mirren covered for him, she feels like they may know more than they let on about her accident. She asks Gat for his help in getting answers, but Gat is still mad about her lying and walks away.

Summer 16 (past)

Penny gets Tipper's funeral arrangements together while Cadence waits for her mom to finish. Penny is now in possession of Tipper's black pearl necklace. Harris wants the necklace to be buried with Tipper, but it doesn't look like Penny is willing to part with it so easily. As Penny and Cadence head back home, Penny gives her some advice about dealing with grief, and it seems like Cadence is really listening to her.

It’s now time for the funeral, and Cadence remains distant and emotionally closed off, even toward her father who arrives to show support. It’s clear she’s learned this coping mechanism from her mother. During the service, a tennis player from an opposing team pats Johnny on the shoulder. Given Johnny's spooked face, it's clear that he and the tennis rival have history. It's the same tennis rival from the present time.

After the funeral is over, the Sinclairs and everyone else who attended the funeral hang out at the Clairmont. Gat tries to talk to Cadence, but she ices him out since she's still angry at him for lying to her. Meanwhile, Johnny finds out that his tennis rival is the same guy that Mirren has been sexting. His name is Blake Beaumont.

Elsewhere at the Clairmont, Penny and Carrie are talking when Carrie notices that Penny is wearing their mother's old black pearl necklace. They start arguing back and forth about who Tipper intended to have it, and Bess joins in on the conversation. They then take their argument outside. Meanwhile, Harris learns from a seller that Tipper was trying to sell her dad's old painting. This is the same painting that Tipper was attempting to sell to help Penny with her financial struggles. This is new news to Harris.

As Mirren and Blake are about to share their first kiss outside, the moment is cut short by the sound of her mom and aunts arguing nearby. Once Penny, Carrie, and Bess go back inside, Mirren asks Blake to wait for her while she steps away for a moment. We find out that she's going to go prepare herself since she thinks this is the night she'll lose her virginity.

However, that doesn't end up happening because Blake stands her up. Mirren finds this out when she asks the island delivery guy, Evan, if Blake has left the island already. He tells her that he has already gone, and this saddens Mirren a bit. Her and Evan's conversation ends on a sour note before she walks away. Elsewhere, Cadence and Gat finally have some alone time and Gat apologizes to her.

As they share an intimate moment, it's interrupted when the family dogs go running towards the Clairmont. Oh no! That's not good because they'll spook the guests inside. Cadence and Gat chase after them. Meanwhile, in his office, Harris confronts Penny, Carrie, and Bess, voicing his deep disappointment. He reveals that he’s become aware of how Tipper had been secretly supporting them financially behind his back.

Harris makes it clear that he won’t be offering any more help unless he sees meaningful change. In a tense gesture, Penny removes Tipper’s black pearl necklace from around her neck and reluctantly hands it over to him.

Now that Cadence suspects Johnny and Mirren might be hiding something from her about what really happened during summer 16, how can she trust anything they've told her since she returned to the island? Let's move on to episode 4 to see what happens next.

We Were Liars is now streaming on Prime Video.

