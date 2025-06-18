We Were Liars episode 4 recap: Something’s wrong with Johnny

Cadence is suspicious as ever of Johnny after finding out that he lied to her about what happened at Tipper's funeral. She suspects that he, and possibly Mirren, are keeping even bigger secrets from her about what really happened during summer 16. Now, she's ready to get to the bottom of it.

Spoilers are ahead from We Were Liars episode 4.

Summer 17 (present)

It's the Fourth of July in the present timeline, and the Sinclairs are ready to celebrate as they usually do every year. Cadence talks with Gat and shares how she's been thinking about last year's Fourth of July. She remembers how Johnny reacted when he saw his tennis teammates arrive at their party. She tells Gat that she remembers Johnny being mad at seeing them and him giving the same scary look he gave when Blake Beaumont showed up at Tipper's funeral. She wonders if maybe they were so caught up in everything else that they missed that something was wrong with Johnny.

Gat tries to get her mind off it and mentions that he's trying to protect her, but Cadence doesn't want to hear it, especially after how he was MIA when she needed him the most. Cadence then sneaks into Johnny's room and finds his phone. She figures out his passcode and finds some old cryptic text messages between him and one of his tennis teammates, Jackson.

Based on the text messages, it appears that Jackson had an incriminating video of Johnny, and Blake Beaumont somehow hacked his phone and transferred the video to his own phone. Blake then texted Johnny, saying that if he didn't pay up, he would release the video for everyone to see. Cadence tries to watch the video, but it won't let her without wifi.

Summer 16 (past)

It’s the Fourth of July in 2016, and the Sinclairs are doing their best to lift spirits after the loss of Tipper and bring some joy back to Harris. Knowing how much he loved Tipper’s pies, Penny, Carrie, and Bess each try to bake the perfect one. They also want to get back in his good graces. Meanwhile, the Liars prepare for their own get-together somewhere else on the island. Ed shares with Johnny that he's planning to propose to Carrie later that night. Johnny is excited and on board.

Later, Cadence and Gat walk into the Clarimont house kitchen to see Penny, Carrie, and Bess making their pies. Carries shares with Gat that she ran into his girlfriend Raquel when she was in town earlier that day. Gat looks at Cadence immediately, trying to gauge her reaction. However, Cadence tries to play it off like she's not bothered and tells Gat that he should invite her to their party.

Knowing that Gat is going to invite his girlfriend, Cadence needs to find a way to distract herself. She decides that she'll mingle and flirt with the other male guests at the party later to keep her mind off of him. Back in the Clarimont house kitchen, Penny's pie comes out perfect while Carrie and Bess's end up burnt. Penny and Bess then get into a big argument that ends with Penny having a panic attack. Penny's pie also ends up messed up in the altercation.

The party is now in full swing. As Johnny looks around at the attendees, he notices some of his tennis teammates are there. He asks Cadence and Mirren who invited them, and Mirren tells him that it was probably her. Johnny then storms off in anger, throwing his beer bottle on the ground. Cadence looks at him in shock before telling Mirren not to let him ruin her mood. As the party goes on, Cadence gets more and more drunk. She even dances with Johnny's tennis teammate, Jackson, who then tells her to tell Johnny that he's looking for him when she sees him. Gat stares at Cadence from afar.

While the Liars are having their fun Fourth of July party, the grown-ups are having their own get-together at the Clairmont. Harris notices that there are no pies on the dessert table and expresses his disappointment to Carrie. Carrie then sits him down and explains her financial struggles.

She shares that she and Ed were doing okay financially until Johnny got into some trouble at school that cost them all their saved-up money. She confesses to Harris that Ed still has no idea just how bad things have gotten and that she needs his help. Harris then agrees to help her out. In this conversation, we also learn that Bess has essentially depleted her trust fund.

Elsewhere, Mirren and Evan bond at the party before things heat up between them and they start kissing. This leads to them hooking up. Meanwhile, Ed talks with Johnny as he prepares his proposal set-up. Johnny is about to confess to doing something bad in the past when Carrie interrupts their conversation. After she sends Johnny away, she rejects Ed's proposal. Although she loves him, she doesn't want to get him involved in her mess. It seems that Harris may have played a role in her rejection of his proposal as well. It never seemed like he liked Ed for his daughter in the first place.

After Carrie informs Bess that she knows of her trust fund being depleted, Bess stares at her in shock. She had no idea. But she has an idea of who could be responsible. That person is her husband, Brody. She confronts him about the missing money, and all he can do is look ashamed. He had been stealing his clients' money, and once they were on to him, he would dig into Bess's trust fund to pay them off. Bess yells at him to get all his things and leave the island. Brody does just that.

Both parties have died down, and a sobered-up Cadence finds Gat by the beach. Gat confesses to her that he was jealous watching her dance with all those other guys at the party, and Cadence admits she was doing it on purpose to get a reaction out of him. Cadence then admits to Gat that she was jealous when he brought Raquel to the party, but Gat tells her that he didn't actually bring her. He met up with Raquel before the party to break up with her because he couldn't deny his feelings for Cadence any longer.

As the fireworks begin to shoot up in the sky, Cadence and Gat spot a drunk Johnny standing on the edge of a rock. They try to get him to come down, but he yells at them to leave him alone. The episode then cuts back to the present time (summer 17). Fireworks shoot up in the sky while the Sinclairs stand by the water watching them. Cadence sneaks away into the Clairmont house and unlocks Johnny's phone again. Now that she's in a house with wifi, she's able to play the video.

The video shows Johnny punching another guy over and over while Jackson tries to get him to stop. Cadence stares at the video in shock when Carrie approaches her and asks what she's doing. Cadence accidentally drops the phone on the floor and apologizes before walking away. Carrie picks up the phone and watches the video just as Johnny approaches her. She starts crying, and Johnny begs for her to give him the phone back. He then spots Cadence nearby and chases after her.

As he yells at her outside, more of Cadence's memories start coming back to her before she passes out. Everyone rushes to her side in a panic. The fourth episode ends here.

More to check out on Show Snob below