Wednesday season 3 forced to pause filming for the most unfortunate reason

Netflix is hard at work on the third season of its hit comedy Wednesday, but it seems that production on the third season has hit an unexpected setback, which forced Netflix to press pause on filming.

As first reported by The Sun, production on Wednesday season 3 was forced to halt after actress Eva Green was injured during filming. Details surrounding Green’s injury are unclear, but the newest addition to the Wednesday cast is reported to have sustained a “really nasty” injury, which sent Green to the hospital for further treatment.

“This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain, and producers were taking no chances. Medics were called, and Eva went to the hospital. She underwent treatment and is now recovering well,” a source told The Sun.

Entertainment Weekly has since reached out to Netflix about the report, but the streamer declined to comment beyond confirming that there was “a sustained injury” during filming.

According to The Sun, production on season 3 was halted following Green’s injury earlier this month, and production adjusted the filming schedule to accommodate her recovery. It is unclear how long production was paused, but it sounds like it was a brief stop in the production schedule and that the team has rearranged filming to give Green time to recover.

Despite the unexpected halt of production on season 3, it is not expected that the setback will cause a delay in season 3’s release. The show remains in production, with the plan being to release season 3 sometime in mid-to-late 2027.

Green joins the cast in a key role, playing Morticia Addams’ estranged sister Ophelia Frump, the aunt of Jenna Ortega’s title character.

Ophelia was introduced in the season 2 finale, but fans never saw her face. Instead, our glimpse at Morticia’s long-lost sister came as we watched her scribbling “Wednesday must die” on a wall. The scene came via a vision from Wednesday, who saw her aunt locked away in Grandmama Hester’s manor after Morticia gifted her with Ophelia’s journal. The finale scene was a payoff to the season dropping several subtle hints about Ophelia, with Morticia noting that her sister had lost control of her powers as a Raven and been missing ever since.

Given how many family secrets the Addams have buried over the years, there is no telling what they're cooking up for Ophelia's storyline in season 3. What we do know is that Green will play a central role in season 3, though we have to wonder if she will be the main antagonist of the season or if she might be a red herring used to disguise the identity of the season's true villain. We'll find out when Wednesday season 3 arrives on Netflix!