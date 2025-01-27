Bill Skarsgård, the vampire in Nosferatu and the scary clown of It, is ready to reprise the role of a deadly villain. One of the most highly-anticipated horror series of 2025 will be a nine-episode prequel to Stephen King’s classic It. Get ready for Welcome to Derry premiering in 2025 on HBO and Max. No exact release date has been shared yet.

The director of It and It Chapter Two, Andy Muschietti, is also the creator, director, and actor in the series alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. And even though the show hasn't even premiered yet, we're already thinking ahead to its future. And so are the creators.

Muschietti shared that he has a three-season plan for the story, per Fangoria. If it happens, each installment would be distinctly mapped into three eras when the spine-chilling clown of Derry comes out of hibernation. This would include highlighting Mike Hanlon’s research, the character who spent his adulthood conducting the history of Derry in the novel.

The director shared how every time Pennywise "comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens," talking about the fire in the Black Spot, the massacre of the Bradley Gang, and the gang of bank robbers in the '30s. So each season would focus one of of these "catastrophic events."

Muschietti further revealed that Warner Bros., who owns HBO and Max, wants the second season out as soon as possible. So even though the series hasn't been officially renewed yet, the future of it sounds promising. And that's good news for us! And what's interesting is that this three-parter will be told backwards, starting with 1962, 1935, then 1908.

BILL SKARSGÅRD as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller "IT CHAPTER TWO" | Image credits: Warner Bros.

Undoubtedly, Skarsgård will be there to scare the hell out of us. Joining him in the cast are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. Welcome to Derry will delve deeper into the details before the Losers club was formed. It aims to investigate the origins of Pennywise and who he actually is. I'm hoping the show will explain why he resurfaces every 27 years.

Since Pennywise, the evil clown, often spotted with a red balloon appears every 27 years, he feeds on the fears of the townspeople before getting his prey. The questions piling up in every season would be answered in the later ones, and that too backward, which is a surprisingly brilliant idea.

With no trailer yet to feed our excitement on, it is still interesting to know that the three-season timeline would be a good idea to have our hunger for Pennywise horror plentily full. Like many other stories whose prequels move forward in the story, it would be amusing to see how Pennywise emanated and more of the menacing details of his hunting season throughout these eras.

Welcome to Derry is scheduled to premiere in 2025 on HBO and Max.