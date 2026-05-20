Here’s what to expect from The Boys universe following season 5

From the animated Diabolical (2022) to a live-action show that's known as Gen V (2023-2025), several spinoff shows have existed in the universe of The Boys, a famous superhero series that's exclusive to Amazon Prime. The show is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, which was put on the map of popularity by dint of the adaptation.

Now that season five of The Boys has ended and the show as a whole is done, fans are likely wondering what to expect from the universe moving forward. It's a massive world replete with intriguing original characters, and it's likely the universe could keep moving forward on television for as long as producers see fit.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Copyright: Amazon Studios

Vought Rising

Announced on July 26, 2024, was yet another Boys spinoff, one that's set to continue a television legacy that started in 2019, the year in which season one of the original series first premiered on Amazon. This newest spinoff is known as Vought Rising, and it’s set to revolve around a pair of familiar faces: Soldier Boy and Stormfront, played once again by Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as they appeared in the original show.

Once again created by showrunner Eric Kripke, the spinoff will revolve around Soldier Boy and Stormfront as they engage in a murder mystery during the early years of Vought International, the company that created Compound V and, thus, a world of superheroes.

Certain moments from season five of The Boys were perfect pieces of setup for the Vought Rising spinoff series, which is supposed to hit Amazon Prime in 2027. Exciting stuff, and that’s not all: There’s another spinoff of The Boys in the works, and it's one that’s subtitled Mexico.

The Boys: Mexico

Revealed even earlier than Vought Rising was yet another anticipated spinoff that's called The Boys: Mexico, its announcement having come on November 28, 2023. It's set to be produced by longtime collaborators Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, a pair of Mexican performers who've appeared alongside one another in such feature films as Y tu mama tambien (2001), Rudo y Cursi (2008), and Casa de mi padre (2011).

Also reportedly starring is Gael García Bernal, while writing the scripts for The Boys: Mexico was Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Not much has been revealed about this particular spinoff, but if Diabolical and Gen V are anything to go by, Mexico is likely to resonate with hardcore fans of the franchise. The same thing goes for the aforementioned Vought Rising and any other spinoffs that Amazon has in store.