After nearly two years, it's finally time to return to Silver Falls to catch up with the Walters with a brand new season of My Life with the Walter Boys. Keep reading to find out exactly when season 2 drops and how to watch.

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys left fans in shock when Jackie left Silver Falls behind to return to New York with her uncle after getting caught between Alex and Cole. Was it Alex’s declaration of his love or the kiss with Cole that sent Jackie running, or a combination of both? That’s the question that’s been on the mind of fans who have been waiting anxiously for answers which will finally come our way in season 2.

Jackie is heading back to Silver Springs after spending the summer in New York City, determined to make amends with Alex and set new boundaries with Cole as she tries to find her place in the Walter family once again. However, it’s not as easy for Jackie as she expects. Her sudden exit hurt more than just Alex and Cole, and a lot has changed over the summer while Jackie was away.

Can Jackie repair the relationships she broke when leaving without a proper goodbye? What obstacles will come her way as she tries to find her place back in Silver Falls? And will Jackie be able to choose between Cole and Alex?

We're going to find out in the new season of My Life with the Walter Boys drops on Netflix! Here’s what you need to know about the release time and how to watch new episodes.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 206 of My Life with the Walter Boys

What time is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 coming out on Netflix?

As is the case with most Netflix releases, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will debut on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET. Yes, we said 3 am ET. Fans looking to watch the show the minute it arrives on Netflix will have to wake up early or pull an all-nighter, as the show drops in the early morning hours for those located within the US and Canada.

Now, if you happen to be an international fan located in certain countries, you’ll be able to watch the new episodes early in the morning or in the afternoon.

Here’s your guide for how you can watch My Life with the Walter Boys within select countries and regions:

Time Zone/Regions When you can watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 Hawaiian 9:00 p.m. HST on Aug. 27 Alaska 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Aug. 27 Pacific 12:00 a.m PT on Aug. 28 Mountain 1:00 a.m MT on Aug. 28 Central 2:00 a.m CT on Aug. 28 Eastern 3:00 a.m ET on Aug. 28 Brazil 4:00 a.m. BST on Aug. 28 UK 8:00 a.m. BST on Aug. 28 Central Europe 9:00 a.m. CEST on Aug. 28 India 12:30 p.m. IST on Aug. 28 Japan 4:00 p.m. JSP on Aug. 28 South Korea 4:00 p.m. KSP on Aug. 28 Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST on Aug. 28

My Life with the Walter Boys. Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 207 of My Life with the Walter Boys. | Cr. David Brown/Netflix © 2025

How many episodes are in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

There are ten episodes total in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. All ten episodes will be available to stream upon the season’s release as Netflix has thankfully decided not to split the season into two parts!

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 40 minutes, meaning you’ll be able to binge the entire season in around 7 hours.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys

What is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 about?

Here is the official synopsis for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 from Netflix which provides a detailed tease of what's to come in the new season:

"After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild."

Can you watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 for free?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 for free as you need an active subscription to watch the series. While Netflix once offered free trials way back in the day, the service no longer has an option to sample its platform and requires users to have an active account.

Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a Netflix account and there are multiple tiers to choose from, making it easy to select the plan that best suits your budget.

(L to R) Noah LaLonde as Cole, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 202 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

How to watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

In order to watch My Life with the Walter Boys, you’ll need an active Netflix account. If you already have an active account, you’ll be able to enjoy season 2 via the Netflix app on any of your devices, including your TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and other supported devices.

If you do not already have a Netflix account, you’ll need to set an account up in order to watch the new season. Prices vary by location, but here is information on the current plans for Netflix subscribers based in the United States:

Plan Monthly Price Ads Resolution Number of Devices Supported Standard with ads $7.99 (pre-tax) Ads 1080p (Full HD) 2 Standard $17.99 (pre-tax) No ads 1080p (Full HD) 2 Premium $24.99 (pre-tax) No ads 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR 4

So long as you don’t mind ads, your cheapest option is the Standard with Ads plan which will allow you to enjoy the new season of My Life with the Walter Boys for $7.99 a month. Now, if you’re like me and aren’t a fan of ads during your viewing experience, you might want to splurge for the Standard plan or the Premium plan.

Now, there is one final option you can explore, which will save you a little money! Netflix allows subscribers with Standard and Premium accounts to add an extra household to their accounts. If you have a family member or friend who is open to adding you as an extra member, their plan will increase by $6.99 with ads or $8.99 without ads. That means, if you go this route, you can enjoy watching for as low as $6.99 a month with ads as an extra member on a friend or relative’s account!

Check out the official trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 below.