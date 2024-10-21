What We Do in the Shadows final season and more to watch this week (October 21)
By Sandy C.
Do you know what to stream this week? From new episodes of ongoing favorites to the premiere of anticipated new series, we list the top shows to stream this week, October 21, so you don’t miss out!
We are days away from Halloween and then, before you know it, Christmas and the end of the year will be here. But not to worry, there are still so many new and returning shows headed our way. In fact, a few of them premiere this week for your viewing pleasure. First, let’s start with two shows that debuted on Friday in case you missed them. We’re talking about Hysteria! on Peacock and Rivals on Hulu. Both of these are now streaming.
On to the new shows! The sixth and final season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows premieres tonight. The first three episodes will be available to stream on Hulu tomorrow at approximately 3 a.m. ET. After this three-episode drop, one new episode will be available each week. You know what they say, all good things must come to an end! As excited as we are about a new season of What We Do in the Shadows, it’s very bittersweet as we know this is the beginning of the end for our favorite crew of vampires.
Also making its debut this week, we have Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 and Before on Apple TV+. And don’t forget, there are also new episodes of Grotesquerie and American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez out this week. What will you be watching?
Here’s the full list of what to stream
- Hysteria!, Oct. 18 on Peacock
- Rivals, Oct. 18 on Hulu
- A new episode of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Oct. 22 on FX (next day on Hulu)
- New episodes of Grotesquerie, Oct. 23 on FX (next day on Hulu)
- What We Do in the Shadows season 6, Oct. 21 on FX (next day on Hulu)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5, Oct. 24 on Paramount+
- Before, Oct. 25 on Apple TV+