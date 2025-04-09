When Calls the Heart season 13 just landed its first big change

In case there are any Hearties out there who somehow missed the exciting news, When Calls the Heart will be back on the Hallmark Channel for season 13. On March 23, the same day as the season 12 finale, Hallmark announced that When Calls the Heart season 13 was officially renewed for another 12 episodes, extending its record as the network's longest-running show.

The period romantic drama series continues to be a top draw for the wholesome cable network, which makes its a total no-brainer that Hallmark Channel would keep the series around for as long as possible. Even in season 12, When Calls the Heart maintained stable ratings that are just about on par with some of its earliest season. Obviously, streaming on Hallmark+ and Peacock has surely helped new and old viewers continue to discover and adore the series.

However, now that everyone's attention and excitement has turned to season 13, Hearties want to know when the next season will arrive and what to expect from the next batch of episodes. Well, there's some new updates on both fronts, as season 13 already has a confirmed release window and we've learned a bit about some behind the scenes changes in store for the upcoming season.

When Calls the Heart. Photo: Erin Krakow, Amanda Wong, Andrea Brooks | Credit: ©2025 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

When Calls the Heart season 13 gets new showrunner

During an episode of The Official Hearties Aftershow podcast, When Calls the Heart executive producer Brian Bird revealed that season 13 would welcome a new showrunner to steer the series. Joy Gregory will take over as showrunner for season 13 after joining the series as a writer and executive producer on season 12. Even though Gregory has only been with the series for one season, Bird sang her praises and has confidence that she will "lead the charge."

Here's what Bird said on the podcast while announcing Gregory's new role:

"I’m pleased to be on this Zoom with Joy Gregory, our fantastic season 12 writer and executive producer, who is joining us again for season 13 as our showrunner. We’re so thrilled with that. Joy did such an amazing job this year on the show. Her first year on the show, but she just got it so quickly. Picked up the world, picked up the values, picked up the vibes. And brought her own to it, too, which is what we always love about our fantastic writers."

In response to Bird's announcement that Gregory will be the new When Calls the Heart showrunner, she said that she's "really honored" to be the new leader of this "very special show." Gregory takes over the tole of showrunner from Lindsay Sturman, who was the leader of the series for three seasons, beginning with season 10. It's unclear what caused the shift in leadership for season 13, but Hearties should rest assured they're in good hands with a writer from season 12.

When series star Erin Krakow and the Hallmark Channel announced the season 13 renewal, the release window was also confirmed. The new season will arrive sometime in 2026, though an exact month hasn't been specified just yet. According to The Direct, filming will likely commence this summer and last through fall. Production typically lasts between four and five months and begins airing on the Hallmark Channel a few months later.

If filming does begin this summer and conclude sometime in the fall, Hearties could be seeing When Calls the Heart season 13 back on their screens by the first quarter of 2026, possibly even in January again. A spring premiere date could also be in the cards, but we'll just have to keep being patient and looking to Krakow, the rest of the cast, and the crew for new updates. It doesn't hurt to rewatch past seasons while we wait for season 13, too.

