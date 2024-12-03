When is The Day of the Jackal finale? (And season 2 plans)
By Sandy C.
I’ll be the first to admit I had my doubts when Peacock announced the action drama The Day of the Jackal was in the works. But as a huge fan of the talented Eddie Redmayne, I decided to tune in. No regrets! If you are searching for a gripping thriller with two great leads, stream The Day of the Jackal on Peacock.
Even if you have not watched the latest Peacock series, please note there are no spoilers in this post. Feel free to read ahead whether you are caught up or not. But to avoid bumping into spoilers on social media, I strongly suggest you stream any episodes you may have missed now on Peacock before the finale sneaks up on you.
The Day of the Jackal season 1 finale is Dec. 12
Speaking of which, when is The Day of the Jackal season finale? Have you been keeping up with the episode count? If not, no worries, that’s why we’re here! The Eddie Redmayne spy thriller consists of 10 episodes. At the time of this writing, eight episodes are available to stream, which means that there are only two episodes left this season! This sets the finale for Thursday, Dec. 12. Were you hoping for more episodes? They are in the works.
Yes, season 2 is happening!
That’s right, Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal has already been renewed for a second season. Now that’s when you know the show is good – when it’s renewed ahead of its finale. This is great news as it means the story will continue. I was afraid that the finale would rush things, so I’m relieved and excited for what should be a cliffhanger of a season 1 finale. It is too soon to know when season 2 will arrive, so we'll be sure to keep you posted with any updates that surface.
These are the two remaining episodes and when to watch:
- Episode 8 will be available to stream on Dec. 5
- Episode 9 and episode 10 will drop on Dec. 12
As you can see, you don’t have long to catch up on The Day of the Jackal before the season 1 finale arrives. Episode 8 is two sleeps away and then we wait for the two-episode season finale on Dec. 12. Do you watch episodes as soon as they drop on the streamer or save them for later on in the day?