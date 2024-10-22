When is the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale?
By Sandy C.
I know we keep saying this season after season, but Only Murders in the Building season 4 has to be our favorite yet! The finale is just ahead, which brings us a bittersweet feeling. Are you not sure when the last episode of Only Murders is? Will there be another season after this one? Here’s what we know!
I’m sure I am not alone when I say that the only thing I don’t enjoy about Only Murders in the Building are the amount of episodes we get. Ten episodes is just not enough! But that’s what we have to work with and Hulu does not waste any time. There’s fun to be had in every scene. And don’t get me started on the star-studded celebrity appearances and cameos. You're missing out if you’re not watching Hulu’s hit comedy-drama.
Not caught up on Only Murders in the Building season 4? No worries, there are no spoilers on this post!
At the time of this writing, there are nine episodes available to stream on Hulu. That’s right, the penultimate episode for season 4 is now streaming. This is exciting because the latest episode reveals a lot of answers and brings us closer to the anticipated finale. However, we’re sad that it is almost over. That said, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale premieres next Tuesday, Oct. 29, exclusively on Hulu.
Season 4 of Only Murders has been following the murder mystery of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). It sees the return of our three favorite besties Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, reprising their iconic roles. This season also features Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis. Oh, need more? If there’s one thing Only Murders will always have, it’s star power. Only Murders season 4 also stars Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Catherine Cohen, and more.
Don’t miss the season 4 finale on Oct. 29, and be sure to stream any episodes you may have missed ahead of its release. As for more episodes after this finale, rest assured that Only Murders in the Building has already been renewed for season 5 at Hulu.