When is The Summer I Turned Pretty season finale? (Here's when the series finale will drop)

Summer is nearly over, and with it comes the end of Prime Video’s beloved teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

It seems like only yesterday that season 3 kicked off and yet we’ve somehow the season is already coming to a close. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the show comes to an end and whether Belly will end up with Conrad or Jeremiah. If the show sticks to the ending of the book, there will be a happy ending for Belly and one of the Fisher brothers; however, there’s no telling whether the show will choose to remain true to the end of the book or throw a curveball our way with an unexpected ending.

At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jenny Han and the creative team behind the show decided to end the show differently from the book. While the show has remained true to the books, it would certainly be ambitious to change the ending of the show, and doing so would certainly create a lot of conversation among fans, both good and bad.

When is the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will air on Wednesday, Sept. 17, with the episode dropping at 3 am ET on Prime Video. Unfortunately, the season finale will not only be the final episode of the season but the final episode of the series.

The episode will bring Belly’s story to an end and finally answer the question we’ve been waiting all season (and really the entire series) to find out: Who does Belly end up with?

It seems the show is building toward Belly and Conrad getting their happy ending, but Team Jeremiah fans haven’t given up hope just yet. The show’s creative team has kept fans in the dark regarding how the show will end, so there’s definitely a possibility that Belly could end up with either brother when all is said and done. Or perhaps she’ll choose herself and end up with neither Fisher brother.

All will be revealed when the series finale drops on Sept. 17 in what is sure to be one of the most talked-about episodes of the summer! The show’s ending is sure to break the internet, and we’re certainly going to be counting down the hours until the series finale finally arrives on Sept. 17!