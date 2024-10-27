When is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finale coming out?
AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Book of Carol season 2, like many television shows these days, are short. We're talking 6 episodes, that so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes has a very similar rating compared to season 1.
Season 2 episode 4 "La Paradis Pour Toi" recently concluded, quickly becoming one of our least favorite episodes of the season. But with only two episodes left, how will the second season conclude, and when will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Book of Carol season 2 finale air?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finale will air Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. You can also stream episodes the next day on AMC+ if you're not able to watch it live or on TV. The channel is available through cable and multiple platforms like Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV. If you go the streaming route, here's how you can sign up.
How to sign up for AMC+
- Go to the AMC+ sign up page
- Create an account by entering a username and password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Start streaming TWD!
What has been happening on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 so far?
Thus far TWD: Daryl Dixon season 2 has proven once again that although the post-apocalyptic world has been occurring for years at this point, people still struggle to survive, walkers still exist and even when a group has a good intentions, they will eventually become the bad guys.
As Daryl tries to figure out where his place is in The Nest at Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, France, especially with Isabelle and her nephew Laurent, Carol decides to search for Daryl and bring him back home to the United States. Daryl has completed his mission to bring Laurent to The Nest but naturally, there is more to this religious group than meets the eye.
As many believe Laurent to be a miracle and capable of leading others through his special purpose, Genet, leader of Pouvoir, believes he's a threat to the very survival of humanity. Unfortunately, just as Isabelle and Daryl seem to be progressing their relationship beyond friendship, she is killed and his mission now to save Laurent from The Nest and Genet becomes all the more clearer.
You'd think once Genet is killed things would become easier, but that seems to be far from the truth. Her mission to weaponize walkers is nothing short of foolish and considering the number of survivors remains low, weaponizing walkers will just ensure humanity can never recover.
But now that Daryl and Carol reunited, will Daryl finally return home with Laurent in tow? Considering season 3 has been greenlit and will be taking place in Spain, we fear the end is not quite in sight just yet.
We have two episodes left to figure out why our heroes will be traversing through Spain and if the dangers in France will follow them back home. How do you think season 2 will conclude and what are your theories about season 3?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5 airs on Oct. 27, 2024, on AMC. Stay tuned as we'll be recapping the season each week!