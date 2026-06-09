When do new episodes of Not Suitable for Work drop? Here's the Hulu release schedule

Between Overcompensating, Adults, and I Love LA, we're living a renaissance of young adult comedies, and thanks to Mindy Kaling, the genre just got another instantly iconic entry. Not Suitable for Work made its premiere on Hulu on June 2, 2026 and has quickly found itself becoming a beloved must-watch show just like the aforementioned three series that are set to return with new seasons.

Not Suitable for Work follows the personal and professional exploits of a group of friends in the Manhattan, New York neighborhood Murray Hill. While navigating crushes and breakups, the group also stumbles as they find their way through their respective career fields, whether it's assisting a celebrity stylist, working in a financial office, or aspiring to be an actor while in med school.

The series features the ensemble cast of Ella Hunt as AJ, Avantika Vandanapu as Abhinaya ("Abby"), Will Angus as Davis, Jack Martin as Josh, and Nicholas Duvernay as Kel. All together, they are the friends we wish we had in real life but we're glad to have on our screens each week. But are new episodes released on Hulu? Here's what to know about the rest of season 1's releases!

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK on Hulu - AVANTIKA, ELLA HUNT | Disney/Gwen Capistran

Not Suitable for Work season 1 contains nine episodes

When Not Suitable for Work premiered on June 2, Hulu released three episodes at once. From there, viewers likely expected to only receive one episode per week until the nine-episode first season ended. However, the streaming service opted for more multi-episode drops for the remainder of the season. Of course, that makes the season fly by faster, but at least we get more than one episode.

Even though we would have also loved for the series to release its episodes in primetime, which allows fans to watch at the same time and speak in community online, Hulu drops Not Suitable for Work episodes on Tuesdays at 12 a.m. ET, which is 9 p.m. PT. Well, those on the West Coast can tune in at primetime, but fans on the East Coast of the United States have to stay up later.

Here's the full release schedule for Not Suitable for Work season 1 on Hulu:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Welcome to Murray Hill" Tuesday, June 2 Episode 2 "Evil Nepo Son of the King" Tuesday, June 2 Episode 3 "The Philadelphia Thirst Monster" Tuesday, June 2 Episode 4 "The Jawline of Your Dreams" Tuesday, June 9 Episode 5 "Fisher Trashen" Tuesday, June 9 Episode 6 "Handsom Mug Guy" Tuesday, June 16 Episode 7 "Does Jon Hamm Cry?" Tuesday, June 16 Episode 8 "Denver Is for Lovers" Tuesday, June 23 Episode 9 "A Birthday Party for the Whole World" Tuesday, June 23

Unfortunately, because the season only contains nine episodes and not even 10, Hulu's method of releasing multiple episodes each week makes the season only run for a total of four weeks. Not Suitable for Work's inaugural season will end with the two-episode season finale on June 23, ending the season before the month of June has even ended. Hopefully, there will be good news by then.

Since making its premiere, the comedy series has been one of the top titles on Hulu and Disney+. Kaling, who is the show's creator and writer, shared excitement on Instagram that Not Suitable for Work became the No. 1 show on Hulu quickly after its three-episode drop. Through positive word of mouth throughout the rest of its weekly run, NFSW can continue to grow its viewership.

The season finale is fast approaching after the release of episodes 3 and 4, and we should keep our fingers crossed that the series can join the list of new breakout young adult series that will return with another season. Kaling has great luck with streaming comedies lately, with her Netflix hit Running Point getting a season 3 renewal. Keep your fingers crossed for the same outcome!