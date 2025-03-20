When to watch every episode of Happy Face on Paramount+ (Release schedule)

If you’re a true crime fan and love adaptations as much as documentaries, you’re absolutely going to want to watch the new Paramount+ limited series Happy Face, which is inspired by a true story.

When 15-year-old Melissa Moore’s father is arrested for murder, her life is forever changed. As the notorious Happy Face Killer, Keith Jesperson spent the early 90s traveling around the country as a long-haul trucker, murdering eight women along the way. He was finally arrested in 1995, confessed, and he is serving four life sentences as an inmate at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Happy Face on Paramount+ picks up here and jumps off from Melissa’s story in continuance of the true crime adaptation.

Happy Face premiered today, March 20, 2025 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. Going forward, one new episode will be released from the 8-episode season on Thursdays until the finale on May 1. This is one true crime adaptation you don't want to miss. Check out the full release schedule below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 20 Episode 2 March 20 Episode 3 March 27 Episode 4 April 3 Episode 5 April 10 Episode 6 April 17 Episode 7 April 24 Episode 8 May 1

Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

It's been 15 long years since Melissa has seen her father, but when Keith sends Melissa’s daughter a birthday card, it incites some chaos. He then calls the true crime talk show where Melissa works as a make-up artist and stirs the pot with new case drama, claiming he lied in his original confession, that there are really nine victims instead of eight. Happy Face says he’ll only talk to talk show host Dr. Greg (David Harewood) and to Melissa about it.

When she’s questioned about how Jesperson knows her, she admits that he’s her father, a revelation that makes her bosses salivate as they encourage her to go meet with him for an interview. Now, after 15 years, Melissa is coming face to face with her murderous father in an effort to unearth the identity of his ninth victim.

Once she meets with him, though, she discovers that’s not all she must do. It seems a man has been arrested and convicted of this victim’s murder, and he’s currently serving time on death row for a crime Melissa’s father committed. Now, it’s up to her to prove his innocence and make things right.

Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Starring Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) as Melissa and Dennis Quaid (The Substance) as Keith Jesperson, Happy Face is created by Jennifer Cacicio and executive produced by her, Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Melissa G. Moore, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. It is directed by Michael Showalter.

Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa Moore, the critically acclaimed “Happy Face” podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore, and the autobiography “Shattered Silence,” written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. While the series jumps off from Moore’s story into a fictionalized scenario, it makes it hard to forget that what we are watching didn’t really happen, and that’s what’s so good about the series.

Moreover, this true crime adaptation differs from most other adaptations in one main way, and that is with its focus. While most adaptations focusing on the perpetrator and his or her crimes, Happy Face takes it a step further and goes all in to examine the effects of a perpetrator’s crimes not just on his or her family but also on the families of the victims as well as surrounding communities. In this way, Happy Face is utterly engaging. Make sure you don't miss an episode of this intriguing mystery inspired by true events!

Happy Face releases new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.