Who is Simon in XO, Kitty season 2? (character explained)

XO, Kitty is back, and this season, Kitty is determined to steer clear of drama while diving deeper into the mystery of her late mother, Eve. But, as always, drama has a way of finding her, whether she’s seeking it or not. Despite the chaos, she remains determined to learn more about her mom's past.

If you recall from the XO, Kitty season 1 finale, Kitty receives a letter from Director Lim that her mom had sent to her when they were younger. While boarding the plane back home, Kitty finally opens the letter and is shocked by what she reads. At the end of the letter, Eve mentions someone named Simon. Kitty instantly assumes that Simon might have been her mom's first love, but the season ends before we learn anything more about him.

In the brand-new XO, Kitty season 2, Simon's identity is finally revealed, and Kitty is shocked to discover the truth. So, who exactly is the mysterious figure mentioned in Eve’s letter? Find out right below.

Spoilers ahead from XO, Kitty season 2!

(L to R) Hojo Shin as Jiwon, Jung Hye-sun as Soon Ja, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

At the beginning of the season, Kitty relentlessly urges Yuri to talk to her mom, Jina, about Simon. Remember, Jina is the former director of KISS, a close friend of Kitty’s late mother, Eve, and the one who gave Kitty the letter last season. Unaware that Yuri and Jina are not on good terms, Kitty keeps pressing Yuri to reach out to her mom, but Yuri pretends like she hasn't heard back from her. Determined to find answers, Kitty takes matters into her own hands by calling various wellness retreats in Thailand, hoping to get in touch with Jina herself.

When Kitty finally connects with Jina, she learns that Simon isn’t her mom’s old boyfriend but her cousin. Jina, Eve, and Simon were all good friends when they were teenagers. As the season goes on, Kitty discovers that Eve and Simon had been communicating through letters over the years, working together to reconcile their estranged mothers, who had lost contact. Although Eve ultimately persuaded her mother to return to South Korea and reunite with her sister, she tragically passed away before the reunion could happen.

After uncovering this, Kitty takes it upon herself to fulfill her mother's wishes. However, it's not an easy task at first. It takes some ambushing and help from friends for her grandmother and great-aunt to finally reunite. But before they reconnect, Kitty learns the real reason for why they were estranged in the first place. Additionally, she learns about what happened to Simon. While speaking with her newly discovered cousin, Jiwon, who is also Simon’s daughter, Kitty finds out that Simon died in a car accident. Jiwon shares that she was 10 years old when it happened.

Later, Kitty learns from her great-aunt the reason behind the long-running beef between her and her sister. Her great-aunt explains that when she and her sister were younger, her sister became involved with a man their parents disapproved of, aka Kitty's grandfather. They had already arranged for her to marry someone else. Thinking that she was doing the right thing, Kitty's great-aunt exposed her sister's relationship to their parents and they disowned her. Kitty's grandmother then left South Korea and traveled to America with her grandfather. She never spoke with her sister again after that.

Upon hearing from Kitty that her sister had planned to meet her in the past, Kitty's great-aunt is overcome with emotion and breaks into tears. Kitty then takes the initiative to arrange their reunion. In the season 2 finale, they finally reunite and are able to reconcile and make peace with their past.

You can now stream all eight episodes of XO, Kitty season 2 on Netflix.