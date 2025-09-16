Now that Daryl and Carol have arrived to Spain, it's time to introduce new characters and get the plot rolling. In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 2, Daryl and Carol meet Roberto and Justina, a young couple very much in love who were fleeing their community.

Why? The reason is perhaps more mysterious than why the two are forbidden to be together.

Yes, we have ourselves a most tragic romance in the making, where the root of the problem may be bad blood between Fede, Justina's uncle and Antonio, Roberto's father.

We quickly learn that Justina and Roberto were trying to escape the series villain and the upcoming Offrenda. Fede, is the leader of a small but flourishing community residing in a village.

Óscar Jaenada as Fede in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 2 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

But this is but one village dependent on El Alcazar, his majesty, the ruler and provider. As expected things are rarely free in the apocalypse.

In order for Fede to protect and feed his people, a trade or offering must be made. Daryl and Carol arrive just in time for the next Offrenda, where a celebration takes place in honor of the alliance with El Alcazar.

Every unwed woman of a certain age is dressed in their best clothes, with their name sewn onto a ribbon. The ribbons are tied to hogs, who then race. Whichever hog wins the race has the ribbon removed. Whichever name is on the ribbon is chosen.

Justina has managed to evade being chosen 5 times in the past, which means she and Roberto fear her luck will have run out. But in a surprise twist, her name is not chosen.

A younger girl, Alba, who is very close to her mother and terrified of leaving, is the unlucky lady. Although Carol chooses to speak her mind on the matter at the most inconvenient time, this seems to be the way Fede and his community have conducted their alliance with El Alcazar in order to survive.

Justina's grandmother is quick to remind Carol that this is the way things have been done until a better idea arises. While the language barrier is evident between Daryl, Carol, and those they meet in Spain, what becomes clear is their mission to return home.

Alexandra Masangkay as Paz in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 2 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Where Daryl is quick, almost anxious to leave, Carol seems resistant, wanting to stay and help. But until she fully recovers from her injury and the two find a working boat, no one is going anywhere.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3 airs on Sept. 21 on AMC and AMC+.