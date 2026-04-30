Widow's Bay episode 2 recap: The island is awake

Widow’s Bay episode 2, “Lodging,” begins with the chimes of a church bell, which is one bad omen that we’ll get to shortly.

Some time has passed since the first episode of Widow's Bay, which introduced the viewers to a clearly haunted town. Arthur’s article is live in The New York Times, and it’s a good one. He calls Widow’s Bay “the next Martha’s Vineyard,” which is great news for Mayor Tom Loftis and his tourism initiative.

The problem is the town is still struggling. The local cafe is empty and recently renovated. Tom promises the cafe owner that the people are coming! That is still to be determined.

Widow's Bay- Credit: Apple TV

Wyck tries to warn the islanders that the island is awake

Again, Wyck interrupts Tom. In town, Wyck is trying to board up the inn before Tom arrives and tries to convince him to stop. Everything is chaotic, but it comes to a screeching halt when Tom calls him a “dumb hick.” Wyck is arrested and removed from the inn.

At the Salty Whale that night, Tom converses with Reverend Bryce, who asks him to let up on Wyck and try to see where he’s coming from. When Tom’s order is ready, he apologizes to Bryce for his son, Evan, sneaking up and ringing the church bell in the middle of the night. He tells the priest to lock it up, but Reverand Bryce assures him that the bell is locked, and it’s been impossible for anyone to ring the bell for years.

How strange.

On his way out of the restaurant, things take a turn. Some of the locals confront Tom about calling Wyck a dumb hick. Tom apologizes, but they want Tom to put his mouth where he wants the money to be, at the inn. They challenge Tom to spend a night in the Captain’s Suite at the inn, where a captain was murdered via axe to the back.

The other locals chime in and start listing all the horrible things that happened at the inn or in town, including a murderous clown.

They claim that they’ll stop all this talk if Tom spends one night in the inn. Out of pure exhaustion, he accepts the challenge.

Shortly after, the priest returns to the church to check the bell tower. It’s impossible that anyone would have run the bell. It’s locked up tight, which brings him great unease. Later, we find out why.

Reverend Bryce was left a letter by another priest. It mentions the drastic steps that need to be taken should the bell ring at the church. There are dark times ahead!

After accepting the challenge to stay the night in the haunted inn’s Captain’s Suite with a checklist to complete and a video camera to prove he completed the tasks, Tom gets started, but he’s all alone. The innkeeper, Kurt, doesn’t stay the night at the hotel, which is quite odd in and of itself, but hey, I’m sure it’ll be fine.

At first, things are just a bit strange; the curtain opens immediately after Tom closes it, other things like that. He checks off some of the tasks with relative ease. When he gets to the creepy crawl space in the basement, Tom doesn’t even attempt it. It’s way too scary.

When he returns to his room, that’s when things get weirder. Tom hears something in the hallway, but when he opens the door, the power is out. He sees someone at the end of the hall in a jump scare, but when the lights turn on, it’s just another guest at the hotel who is in town for business.

The pair head downstairs, have a few drinks, chat, and play some games together. Tom seems to be having a lovely time. The man finally retires to his room, and Tom, having a bit of liquid courage, heads back to the basement to take on the crawl space challenge.

As he crawls, everything is fine, and then he hears the floorboards creak and sees a pair of feet at the entrance of the crawl space. The next moment his new friend is wearing clown makeup and crawling very quickly right at him.

The next second, Tom wakes up in the morning in the Captain’s Suite and he is very freaked out.

Tom, Wyck, Kurt, and the sheriff review the footage and see that there was no other guest at the inn during Tom’s stay. He was playing board games by himself! Wyck knows Tom had a run-in with William, the clown killer, during his stay at the inn. Tom is slowly starting to believe something is wrong.

The four of them go up to the Captain’s Suite where Kurt tries to stay in the room for a short time by himself. When he opens the door, the room has been ransacked, and Kurt acts like he’s been there for a long time. After further review, they notice that there’s black mold in the room, as well.

Well, that explains it! At least, to Tom, it does. He’s going to keep fighting for tourists to come to Widow’s Bay, but Wyck tries to warn him that the island is awake now.

There’s absolutely no question that, at the very least, the inn is haunted. Most likely, the issue extends to the whole island. What will Tom’s next move be? We’ll find out in episode 3 on Apple TV.