Widow's Bay episode 5 recap: Tom isn't such a fungi

Widow’s Bay heads into episode 5, “What to Expect on Your Trip,” after two outstanding episodes. The first two episodes were terrific, but the third episode, “Inaugural Swim,” and the fourth episode, “Beach Reads,” took this story to another level.

Well, it appears Widow’s Bay leveled up again in episode 5.

The fifth episode begins with a man, seemingly starving, who spots several black mushrooms poking out of the frozen ground. He eats them ravenously.

Tom issues a curfew after the death of Reverend Bryce

Then, we’re back at City Hall with Mayor Tom Loftis. After the events of the fourth episode, including Patricia cursing everyone in town, ended with the death of Reverend Bryce, Tom issues a curfew in town from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

Tom attends the funeral service for Reverend Bryce, and it’s not going so well. Later, Tom, Wyck, and Patricia are searching Bryce’s office. He carved “My Eye Is Open” into the desk. They gather all the bits of paper, no matter the significance, in case they connect to a lead in the future.

Tom also reveals that Bryce called him and another number before his death. Tom calls the number listed, and after a mishap, Patricia makes an appointment with the man on the other end of the line at 12 Birch Street. They pay him a visit.

Tom accidentally takes the wicked mushrooms and goes on a demonic trip

We quickly find out from Todd O’Connor, who went to school with Patricia, that Reverend Bryce was interested in taking magic mushrooms and going on some trips. Tom brings the mushrooms he found in Bryce’s office, and Todd tells them that they are the most powerful mushrooms ever. They grow on the island and will “blow your third eye wide open.”



Apparently, Bryce was taking those black mushrooms that we saw the man eating at the beginning of the episode while looking for answers.

Wyck offers to take the mushrooms to know the secret that Bryce learned before he died.

Todd gives the mushroom tincture to Tom in his coffee by accident, thinking he was Wyck. And, after several attempts to vomit, Tom begins the trip of a lifetime.

During his trip, Tom keeps hearing terrible sounds, but he's blacking out for hours at a time. We're only seeing the short time he remembers.

Obviously, Tom’s trip does not going well. He stares at the portrait of the town founder on the wall with great intrigue, but he’s having a hard time focusing. That's definitely something to ponder about after what we learn later about this diary entry they found.

Later, Tom wakes up and he is at a town hall meeting with a bunch of pissed-off residents protesting his curfew. They don’t want the fireworks to be canceled.

Tom keeps losing track of time, where he is or what is happening. One second, he’s going to the gas station with Rosemary. The next second, he’s crashed the car after ransacking the gas station.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Evan visits the Boogeyman's house

Time isn’t the only thing missing, though. Evan, who was supposed to stay at Tom’s office, is gone, too.

He’s hanging out with PJ Glanville and a few others smoking pot in front of the Boogeyman’s house. The Boogeyman is a serial killer who wears a Jason-like mask. Remember, Patricia claims she was almost a victim, but the other women in town think she is just lying for clout.

Later, they’re still hanging out at Boogeyman’s house. They dare Evan to go into the house, and he walks to the door. Right then, Sheriff Bechir pulls up and catches Evan in the act. The sheriff lets him off with a warning before they head to Evan’s house.

They find a very weird Tom peering into the car. He orders Evan inside, where they have a massive argument. Evan asks Tom why they can’t leave the island, but Tom doesn’t answer.

Wyck discovers the diary page was written by the wife of Widow's Bay founder Richard Warren

Later, Wyck visits the town center where he shares a page from the diary they found in Bryce’s office with Gerry. The diary entry shares more on the curse that has haunted the island, and its source is in a necklace that this person’s husband wears. Interesting…

At the historical society, Wyck and Gerry realize that Richard Warren’s wife was the one who wrote that diary entry. He’s the one who founded Widow’s Bay. Her name was Sarah Warren.

Tom's wife suffered a medical emergency trying to leave the island... and then Tom is visited by a demon

During the fireworks, Tom starts vomiting in the bathroom.

When he looks back into his bedroom, he sees his past with Evan’s mom when she was pregnant and they tried to leave the island. Tom’s wife immediately claims that she can’t see, and they turn the ferry around. In the hospital, though, she’s not normal. Something has happened to her when she tried to leave the island, but we don’t know what.

Clearly, the flashbacks we saw hold the key to the mystery of why Evan can't leave the island. Tom believes that leaving the island likely killed his wife.

In the bathroom, Tom panics, and he prays to God to protect Evan. Right then, he hears some kind of demonic presence in his bedroom. And that's when the episode ends.

That's a lot to chew on until the next episode, but I have a feeling we're going to find out or even meet whatever made that noise at the end of the episode.