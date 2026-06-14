Will Silo Season 3 follow the books?

After a thrilling finale, Apple TV’s sci-fi gem will make its explosive return this summer. Based on Hugh Howey’s titular book series, Silo season 3 is set to dive deeper into Silo 18’s political and apocalyptic drama. Silo follows the slow-burning story of Juliette and 10,000 residents residing in an underground construction as the only survivors of a world that has become uninhabitable.

When it comes to adaptation, many high-potential shows have learned the hard way that deviating from the source material can sometimes be self-destructive. Fortunately for Silo, the show has achieved a critical balance between staying faithful to the source and experimenting.

The series hasn’t stuck to the one-book-per-season strategy, stretching the first book, Wool, up to one and a half seasons. So, the million-dollar question is – will season 3 skip the second book, which is a prequel, and cover Dust? The answer is yes and no.

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

Silo season 3 may take a massive shift from the books

It’s a given that season 3 will not follow the traditional timeline of the books, since Shift is a prequel. It wouldn’t make sense for the show to put a hold on Juliette’s story for an entire season just to cover the Before Times events. Therefore, the upcoming season will likely condense two separate timelines, simultaneously advancing Juliette’s story and exploring the events that forced people into the silos. Shift is a masterful tale of retracing the steps that triggered a calculated disaster.

Silo season 3 is likely to toggle between the timelines, connecting present conflicts and choices to key points in the past. Since season 4 will bring the story to a close, it's difficult to predict how heavily season 3 will draw from Dust. The final novel in Hugh Howey's trilogy unites key characters across multiple silos, weaving a compelling narrative that gradually builds toward a resistance capable of breaking the cycle once and for all.

One possibility is that season 3 adapts events leading up to the fall of Silo 18, leaving season 4 with ample room to explore the truth behind Silo 1 and the rebellion that follows. However, with the series already carving its own path with original storylines, it’s equally possible that season 3 will pivot to its own narrative and take viewers into completely original territory.

Silo season 3 will also feature events from ‘Dust’

The likely approach for Silo for seasons 3 and 4 is to alternate between Shift and Dust. For instance, learning about the Safeguard procedure and its implications is a key detail in Dust, yet the recently released trailer suggests that the failsafe has already been initiated. The clip shows Juliette and the people running away from the poison gas, which is triggered in the event of a silo losing complete control or gaining too much knowledge of the outside world.

Likewise, major developments like the digging, Daniel Keene’s revelations, the discovery of Silo 1, and the truth about the end of the world make up Dust’s core plot. Therefore, it would be difficult for the show to cover everything in a single season, making split adaptation the best option for the penultimate and final season.

According to showrunner Graham Yost, if the series followed the books, Ferguson’s character would have to appear at the very end of the season because in Shift, Juliette doesn’t appear until the very last page. Since that isn’t the most effective approach for a TV show’s main character, they will likely merge the books and add overarching plotlines of their own as well. The season will be flashback-heavy, but Juliette’s storyline will remain a prominent part of the show. Silo season 3 will air weekly beginning on July 3, 2026, on Apple TV+.